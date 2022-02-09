Exclusive-New York pension fund to divest half its shale companies

FILE PHOTO: A view of a well site which sits atop the natural gas-rich Marcellus shale formation in Western Pennsylvania outside of Union City, Pennsylvania
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ross Kerber
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Thomas DiNapoli
    American politician

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON (Reuters) - New York's state pension fund will sell $238 million worth of stock and debt it holds across 21 shale oil and gas companies including Chesapeake Energy Corp, Hess Corp and Pioneer Natural Resources, saying they have not shown they are ready to move to a low-emissions economy.

However, the fund will keep another 21 shale companies including CNX Resources Corp and EQT Corp according to material reviewed by Reuters from New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who oversees retirement assets.

"To protect the state pension fund, we are restricting investments in companies that we believe are unprepared to adapt to a low-carbon future," DiNapoli said in a statement sent by a spokesman. A review found the companies being sold continue to invest heavily in high-risk and high-cost assets, a spokesman for DiNapoli's office said via e-mail.

None of the companies responded to messages seeking comment.

A U.S.-pioneered method of pumping water, sand and chemicals into shale rock formations releases trapped oil and gas. Shale discoveries in recent decades have made the U.S. the world's largest oil producer and a top natural gas exporter.

The $280 billion New York State fund is not a major holder of shale companies, but as the third-largest U.S. state pension fund its decisions are closely followed as other institutions weigh whether to move away from fossil fuel stocks.

Last year DiNapoli said the fund would sell $7 million worth of securities in Canadian oil sands companies and start its shale companies review. Next it will review whether to take similar steps for big integrated oil companies.

Some activists have pressured for more complete divestment and won over universities and institutions including New York City retirement funds. Maine state pension officials are developing plans to sell fossil fuel stocks as required by a new law.

But the top pension fund, the $500 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers), is not ready to broadly divest, said Simiso Nzima, its managing director of global equity, in an interview on Tuesday.

"When you divest you don't solve climate change, you don't solve the issues," he said. Rather, Calpers will likely vote against more company directors this year over topics like the environment or boardroom diversity, Nzima said.

In addition, some Republican state officials have opposed investor efforts to pressure fossil fuel companies.

New York will sell the shale stocks in "a prudent manner and timeframe," according to the statement.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, additional reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston, editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China PBOC Official Calls Cross-Border Brokers ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior Chinese central bank official blasted the nation’s brokers for providing “illegal” cross-border securities trading services to mainland investors, just three months after he questioned the legitimacy of some online trading apps.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Cheaper by the Dozen Trailer: See Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff Wrangle Their Unruly Brood in Reboot

    Cheaper by the Dozen is streaming March 18 on Disney+

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Fed denies release of correspondence on pandemic trades made by policymakers

    The U.S. Federal Reserve, responding to a Freedom of Information Act request by Reuters, said there are about 60 pages of correspondence between its ethics officials and policymakers regarding financial transactions conducted during the pandemic year 2020. The disclosure of trading by two regional reserve bank presidents during the pandemic led them to resign last fall, and prompted Fed chair Jerome Powell to overhaul Fed ethics rules and request the central bank's inspector general to investigate. The FOIA responses to Reuters for the first time quantify how much back and forth may have occurred over policymakers’ personal trading in a year when markets first cratered, then rebounded on the basis of both massive federal fiscal stimulus and an aggressive rescue effort by the Fed.

  • An Indian coal billionaire’s green energy shift has made him Asia’s richest person

    Gautam Adani now has a net worth of $88.5 billion and has become one of the 10 richest people—all men—on the planet.

  • Best Dividend ETFs for Q2 2022

    Dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are designed to invest in a basket of dividend-paying stocks. Stable, attractive dividends tend to be associated with bigger, less risky blue-chip companies, although any company can share their earnings with shareholders, and some of the highest yields are offered by smaller, less established names.

  • Buy the dip? Why the stock market’s bounce off January lows may prove premature

    Stock-market investors appear eager to buy the dip after a rough January, but the bounce looks suspect, says Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Lisa Shalett.

  • ASML CEO sees no near-term danger of chip glut

    Heavy investment is needed to increase capacity in the semiconductor industry and there is no immediate danger of oversupply, the CEO of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML said on Wednesday. In ASML's annual report published on Wednesday CEO Peter Wennink said plans by the China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea and the United States were expected to lead to a doubling of capital expenditure in the chip industry from $150 billion in 2021. "However, we believe that the significant growth prospects of the semiconductor industry do require substantially more capacity."

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shakeup and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks May Follow Alphabet and Enact a Stock Split

    Alphabet's surprising 20-for-1 split announcement might roll out the red carpet for more high-profile stock splits.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.