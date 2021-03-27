Exclusive: 'Zoom revolution' could mean online religious services are here to stay

Faith leaders said they believe the Covid pandemic has changed religion forever - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Europe

Coronavirus Article Bar with counter

Religious leaders are considering permanently holding online services because of the "Zoom revolution" brought about by the Covid pandemic.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Chief Rabbi, the Archbishop of Westminster, the Muslim Council of Britain and Sikh and Hindu leaders have all said they are assessing the changing face of faith.

Lockdowns around the world have meant religions have had to adapt, with many congregants holding ritualistic services, rituals and festivals online for the first time.

As people prepare to celebrate Passover, Easter, Ramadan and Vaisakhi, faith leaders said they believe the pandemic has changed religion forever. Ahead of the week-long Jewish festival of Passover, which began on Saturday, Ephraim Mirvis, the Chief Rabbi, said some future services and events will be held "exclusively online".

Writing in the Jewish Telegraph, he said: "We must continue to take full advantage of the 'Zoom revolution'. We recognise that often, one's physical presence significantly enhances the inspiration one receives, so some events should be exclusively in-person.

"Others should be exclusively online, while many should surely now be hybrid events so that a global audience can benefit from a real-life occasion."

Ephraim Mirvis said some future services and events will be held 'exclusively online' - Jonathan Brady/PA

The Most Rev Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said: "The message of God's love stays the same but we have to be alive to changing mediums – from oral tradition to the invention of the printing press to Zoom – and so I very much hope the Church's online presence will continue well beyond the pandemic as part of our witness to every person we are called to serve."

According to the latest Church of England statistics, its national online services have attracted more than 3.7 million views since the first restrictions on gatherings for public worship were introduced a year ago. Its prayer and discipleship apps – through which people can join in morning and evening prayer from wherever they are – have been accessed eight million times, up 50 per cent on the previous year.

Story continues

The Archbishop said: "Whilst we greatly look forward to meeting in person again, embracing the online community has welcomed more people to the Church. Online services have enabled more people to join in, whether they have disabilities, are physically very distant or are simply more comfortable at home."

Zara Mohammed, the newly-elected secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said "the flexibility that the pandemic has made us all come to expect must spur us to create new habits and norms for our community institutions rather than merely seek to re-establish the old habits unquestioningly".

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster and the head of the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales, said: "The months of the pandemic have been a time of deprivation and creativity in all our parishes. Despite all the difficulties, our open churches have remained as oases of peace and private prayer. We welcome return to our patterns of celebration of the Mass as gathered communities.

"This is at the heart of our Catholic faith. We, too, will build on the creative initiatives and the outpourings of selfless generosity which have emerged over the past year."

Along with the Cardinal and the Chief Rabbi, Rajnish Kashyap, the general secretary of the Hindu Council UK, was also asked to be part of the Government's task force to reopen places of worship.

"I can safely say that I have seen a remarkable transformation of how religion is now being practiced," he said. "The transfer of faith to the easily accessible virtual world has allowed new experimentations such as online prayers and celebration of festivals on Zoom.

"The gift of technology has allowed us to stay connected and associated spiritually with others while still protecting our physical health through social distancing."

However, Bhai Amrik Singh, the chairman of the Sikh Federation, said was no substitute for real-life services. He said: "While services can be delivered online or live-streaming can be there for those unable to attend the Gurdwara, nothing can replace physically getting together and listening and partaking in Kirtan [singing hymns] and collectively doing Ardaas [praying].

"The only change that is here to stay is virtual meetings for organisations."