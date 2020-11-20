Exclusive: Zurich Insurance nears $4 billion deal for MetLife unit - sources

By David French
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Zurich Insurance is seen in Davos
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Zurich Insurance is seen in Davos

By David French

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group AG is in advanced talks to acquire MetLife Inc's U.S. property and casualty (P&C) car and home insurance unit for close to $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal, executed through its Farmers Group Inc subsidiary, would expand Zurich Insurance's P&C business, as the industry grapples with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which drove up claims for business interruptions and event cancellations.

It would also allow MetLife to exit a business in which it faces fierce competition from larger players such as State Farm, GEICO and Progressive Insurance.

Its P&C business focuses more on car insurance, an area in which people have made fewer claims due to spending less time on the road during the pandemic.

If the negotiations conclude successfully, a deal could be announced by early December, the sources said.

MetLife declined to comment, while Zurich did not respond to a comment request.

MetLife, whose offerings also include life insurance, employee benefits and asset management, earlier this month reported a 68% drop in third-quarter adjusted earnings at its U.S. property and casualty division, to $18 million.

The decline was driven by catastrophe losses caused by storms in the United States, it said.

The New York-based company's chief executive, Michel Khalaf, said during its latest quarterly earnings call that the P&C business had "an important strategic connection" to the rest of MetLife, but declined to comment on whether he would sell it.

MetLife has been turning to dealmaking to move into more profitable areas.

It said in September it would buy vision-care benefits company Versant Health for $1.68 billion, which would make it the third-largest vision insurer in the United States by membership, and announced in December it would enter the pet insurance market by acquiring PetFirst Healthcare.

Zurich Insurance's U.S. footprint currently includes Farmers Group, an administrator of insurance policies for Farmers Insurance. Zurich Insurance acquired Farmers Group in 1998, while Farmers Insurance is owned by its policyholders.

Farmers Insurance was the fifth- and seventh-largest provider of home and auto insurance, respectively, in the United States in 2019, according to data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence. MetLife was 14th and 18th, respectively.

(Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Jan Harvey and Matthew Lewis)

Latest Stories

  • Giuliani, flailing, says Venezuela, Clinton and Soros hatched 'centralized plan' to steal election for Biden

    In another bizarre press conference, the president's personal lawyer lobbed unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in a desperate-sounding bid to overturn election results.

  • Transition or tropics? EPA chief looks at final trips abroad

    After months of travel to battleground states before Election Day, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency now is looking at taxpayer-funded trips abroad, including the tropics, in the Trump administration's last weeks. Administrator Andrew Wheeler had been invited next month to Taiwan, a trip with an estimated cost of $45,000, EPA spokesman James Hewitt said Thursday. “Administrator Wheeler remains head of the agency and will continue to advance environmental progress both here and abroad,” Hewitt said.

  • Stacey Abrams drops into historic 'Verzuz' rap battle to encourage Georgians to vote in critical Senate runoff races: 'Let's get it done'

    To kick off a Thursday Verzuz battle between hip-hop legends Jeezy and Gucci Mane, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams had an important message for residents of the state leading up to the Jan. 5 Senate runoff races: “Vote.”

  • Wisconsin agrees to issue recount of ballots in 2 counties after hours of partisan fighting

    The Wisconsin Elections Commission late Wednesday, after an hours-long, often-contentious debate, agreed to issue an order on Thursday to recount ballots cast in Milwaukee and Dane counties as requested by President Trump.

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Joe Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won't say who it is yet. Here are 3 people reportedly in the running.

    The front-runners for the role of President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary reportedly include Lael Brainard, Roger Ferguson and Janet Yellen.

  • Judge halts federal execution after lawyers contract virus

    A federal judge is temporarily blocking the federal government’s plan to execute the first female death row inmate in almost six decades after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus visiting her in prison. The order, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, prohibits the federal Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Lisa Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year. Montgomery’s attorneys had sought to delay the execution in order to file a clemency petition on her behalf.

  • Trump election campaign asks judge to declare him winner in Pennsylvania

    In a court filing, the campaign asked U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to considering issuing an order that "the results of the 2020 presidential general election are defective and providing for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania’s electors." The request was part of a larger bid by the campaign to amend a Nov. 9 lawsuit challenging the outcome in Pennsylvania.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Judge rejects Chauvin divorce, citing possibility of 'fraud'

    A Minnesota judge has rejected a divorce settlement between former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and his wife, citing the possibility of fraud. Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman did not discuss motives for the divorce in her October decision to reject an agreement that transferred most of the couple’s assets to Kellie Chauvin, the Star Tribune reported. Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of George Floyd, and he also faces a lawsuit from Floyd’s family.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies of COVID-19

    Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died after contracting COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. Church bells tolled in Belgrade and many people flocked to the capital's main St Sava cathedral to mark his death at the age of 90, a decade after becoming Patriarch. A conservative who wielded considerable political influence, Irinej was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Nov. 4 and had been in a military hospital in Belgrade since then.

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Dashcam footage released in fatal police shooting of 2 teens

    One family member believes the shooting incident stems from mistaken identity. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage in the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the deaths of 16-year-old A.J. Crooms and 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. It was 2020’s fifth officer-involved incident in Brevard County resulting in death.

  • Don't use Gilead's remdesivir in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, WHO says

    Gilead's remdesivir should not be used for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, regardless of how ill they are, as there is no evidence the drug improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation, a World Health Organization panel said on Friday. "The ... panel found a lack of evidence that remdesivir improved outcomes that matter to patients," the guideline said. "Especially given the costs and resource implications associated with remdesivir ... the panel felt the responsibility should be on demonstrating evidence of efficacy, which is not established by the currently available data," it added.

  • Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

    Azerbaijani forces entered the war-ravaged ghost town of Aghdam on Friday, regaining a once-beloved city over a quarter of a century after being driven out by Armenian forces. Aghdam and the surrounding region of the same name are the first of several territories adjacent to separatist Nagorno-Karabakh to be turned over under a ceasefire that ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “Today, with a feeling of endless pride, I am informing my people about the liberation of Aghdam,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation.

  • Giuliani's raving press conference spread a conspiracy theory he's not even attempting to argue in court

    In court, Rudy Giuliani is making a far-fetched argument in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. But the case he made in a ranting, raving Thursday press conference was even more absurd.Giuliani, the former New York City mayor turned lawyer for President Trump, is among the loudest voices alleging widespread voter fraud won the presidency for Joe Biden — something every top election official in the country has shot down. He repeated those claims in a very sweaty press conference Thursday, claiming there was "not a singular voter fraud in one state," but a "pattern" of it across the U.S.Among other provably false claims, Giuliani alleged many American votes are actually being counted overseas, and that voting machines are rigged by companies allied with Venezuela's socialist leaders. Giuliani said he had "hundreds" of affidavits from witnesses making his case, but only waved one of them from his lectern far away from reporters, and said he couldn't actually show them the rest. Another Trump lawyer, Jenna Ellis, meanwhile told reporters that asking for evidence was a "fundamentally flawed" request, as Trump's legal team hadn't had a chance to prove its case in court yet.But as Reuters' Brad Heath notes, Giuliani's claims of rigged voting machines and overseas vote counting don't even appear in the court cases the Trump campaign has levied. In fact, as Giuliani appeared in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday to claim Trump's legal observers didn't get to watch enough of the vote count there, he admitted "this is not a fraud case."More stories from theweek.com America is buckling Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial