Exec charged in failed SC nuclear project pleads not guilty

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2016 file photo shows Unit one of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. Federal authorities say a fourth executive has been charged for his role in a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer site in South Carolina. Former Westinghouse executive Jeffrey A. Benjamin faces multiple felony counts of fraud, according to an indictment filed Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A business executive charged in the aftermath of a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors in South Carolina pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday.

Jeffrey A. Benjamin was a former senior vice president for Westinghouse Electric Co., the lead contractor to build two new reactors at the V.C. Summer plant. South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. parent company SCANA Corp. and state-owned utility company Santee Cooper spent nearly $10 billion on the project before halting construction in 2017 after Westinghouse’s bankruptcy.

Benjamin now faces 16 felony charges, including multiple counts of fraud, according to an indictment.

His lawyer, William Sullivan, told The State newspaper that federal prosecutors “have brought baseless charges against Mr. Benjamin, relying on a witness who has already admitted under oath to falsely accusing Mr. Benjamin.”

“This case is an abuse of the grand jury process, and it will fail," Sullivan said before the court hearing.

Benjamin, who supervised all nuclear projects for Westinghouse, received information throughout 2016 and 2017 that the two V.C. Summer reactors were behind schedule and over budget, prosecutors said.

But he repeatedly told SCANA and Santee Cooper that the project was on schedule, hiding the construction’s true timeline from the utility companies, the indictment alleges.

He was fired from Westinghouse in March 2017, shortly before the company filed for bankruptcy.

The collapse of the V.C. Summer project spawned multiple lawsuits, some by ratepayers who said company executives knew the project was doomed and misled consumers and regulators as they petitioned for a series of rate hikes. The failure cost ratepayers and investors billions and left nearly 6,000 people jobless.

Three top-level executives have already pleaded guilty in the multiyear federal fraud investigation. On Monday, federal prosecutors announced that Westinghouse will pay $20 million as part of a cooperation agreement.

Benjamin was released Tuesday on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, the newspaper reported.

The Florida resident could face up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine if convicted.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A judge could free Kevin Strickland this week when prosecutors argue he’s innocent

    Jackson County prosecutors will make their case Thursday that Kevin Strickland has been wrongly imprisoned for more than 40 years.

  • Biden says U.S. committed to safe passage for last 100-200 Americans left in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday said 90% of Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan were able to do so, and the United States remained committed to helping the remaining 100 to 200 U.S. citizens who had some intention to leave. Speaking at the White House, Biden told reporters that most of those people were dual citizens and longtime residents, who had earlier decided to stay in the country given their family roots in Afghanistan. "The bottom line is 90% of Americans who were in Afghanistan and wanted to leave were able to leave," he said.

  • Record temperatures take social and economic toll

    Climate-change-driven heat waves don't just cost businesses money. They can cost people their lives.

  • 'Oh, that's an idea...': U.S. parents respond to China screen time ban

    Raleigh Smith Duttweiler was folding laundry in her Ohio home, her three children playing the video game Minecraft upstairs, when she heard an NPR story about new rules in China that forbid teenagers and children under age 18 from playing video games for more than three hours a week. For Duttweiler and many families outside of China, Monday's news of the country's strict social intervention - which regulators said was needed to stop a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium" - underscores a challenge to reign in video game use in their own homes, particularly during the pandemic.

  • Decades later, DNA in a grave in Brazil resolves murders of 3 South Florida women

    It didn’t take long for Miami detectives to determine that a 24-year-old Miami woman found floating in Biscayne Bay two decades ago had been killed by a local tourist guide and flight attendant named Roberto Fernandes.

  • Woman who attended University of Kentucky pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol riot case

    Gracyn Dawn Courtright, who was a UK student when she entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, could face a prison sentence after pleading guilty.

  • Bali bomb case at Guantanamo runs into immediate challenges

    Three men held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center were formally charged Tuesday in connection with the 2002 Bali nightclub bombings and other plots in Southeast Asia after 18 years in U.S. custody, with defense lawyers insisting afterward that the long-delayed arraignment was so flawed it may have to be repeated. The men appeared in a secure courthouse encircled by razor wire on the U.S. base in Cuba amid defense complaints about courtroom interpreters that caused what was supposed to be a brief arraignment before a military judge into a two-day affair.

  • ‘I watched him shoot my dog in the face.’ Suspect in police-K9 shooting sentenced.

    Trey Christie pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting Durham K-9 named Daro, a Belgian Malinois, in the face.

  • Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons Tuesday to seven Black men who were executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, in a case that attracted pleas for mercy from around the world and in recent years has been denounced as an example of racial disparity in the use of the death penalty. Cries and sobs could be heard from some of the descendants after Northam's announcement. The “Martinsville Seven," as the men became known, were all convicted of raping 32-year-old Ruby Stroud Floyd, a white woman who had gone to a predominantly black neighborhood in Martinsville, Virginia, on Jan. 8, 1949, to collect money for clothes she had sold.

  • 3 charged with staging car accidents on LA County freeways

    Three people who allegedly purposely caused accidents on Los Angeles County freeways, including some in which motorists were severely injured to collect money from insurance companies are set to be arraigned today in court.

  • FBI agent who investigated sex crimes against children is charged for sex crimes against children

    FBI agent David Harris was fired and charged for sex crimes across three states that included minors.

  • College Senior Who Bragged About Capitol Riot 'Infamy' Takes Plea Deal

    Gracyn Courtright, a college senior, bragged about her actions on Jan. 6 on social media.

  • Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill, prosecutors say

    The Justice Department on Monday alerted several federal judges that an outspoken attorney representing at least 17 alleged rioters charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is reportedly hospitalized and possibly incapacitated after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving the bulk of his cases effectively at a "standstill" and his clients "without counsel." The California-based attorney, John Pierce, currently represents more defendants charged in the riot than any other defense lawyer -- including multiple alleged members of the Proud Boys group and a number of individuals accused of assaulting law enforcement officers. In recent weeks, an associate at Pierce's law firm, Ryan Marshall, has appeared in Pierce's place during multiple hearings, where he offered conflicting reports about the status of Pierce's health.

  • Trump Fanatic In American Flag Jacket Will Take Plea Deal For Attacking Cops At Capitol

    Robert Scott Palmer, known to online sleuths as #FloridaFlagJacket, was arrested in March after a HuffPost story revealed his identity.

  • Cases against 17 people charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot on hold after lawyer goes missing

    An associate told a judge John M. Pierce was in a car accident, then told another judge Pierce was on a ventilator, hospitalized with COVID-19.

  • Canadian officer charged with assault 19 months after brutal manhandling of nursing student

    A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer accused of abusing a woman suffering from a mental health crisis in Kelowna, British Columbia, last year was finally charged with assault last week. What happened: Mona Wang, a nursing student at the University of British Columbia, was having a panic attack on Jan. 20, 2020 when her boyfriend called the police to request a wellness check. Constable Lacy Browning responded to the call, but instead of taking Wang to a hospital, she allegedly abused her physically and emotionally.

  • Houston Instagram model found dead in Richmond apartment, police say

    She was known as Miss Mercedes Morr and police believe she was killed in a murder-suicide.

  • White Father and Son Sentenced to Four Years for Hate Crimes Against 2 Black Teens

    On Friday, Wade Oscar Twiner, 49, and his son Lane Irvine Twiner, 23, were sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted in a hate-crime case in which the pair chased and shot at two Black teenagers riding all-terrain vehicles last September.

  • Man shoots woman then himself outside Visalia shopping center, police say

    Police say the shooting happened in the middle of the parking lot of Mary's Vineyard Shopping Center at 2:40 pm.

  • Proud Boys' Straight Pride Ends In Fights and Arrests

    A “Stand Against Hate” counter-protest was held nearby in response to the Proud Boys' rally.