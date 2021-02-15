The CEOs of Robinhood, Reddit, Melvin Capital, and Citadel, as well as streamer Roaring Kitty, will testify at a House hearing on GameStop

Grace Dean
Vlad Tenev, co-founder and co-CEO of investing app Robinhood.
Vlad Tenev, co-founder and co-CEO of investing app Robinhood. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

  • The House Financial Services Committee is holding a hearing on the GameStop saga on Thursday.

  • YouTube streamer Roaring Kitty, as well as executives from Robinhood, Melvin Capital, and Citadel, will testify.

  • The hearing will focus on short selling, online trading platforms, and gamification.

  Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The CEOs of brokerage app Robinhood, social-media site Reddit, hedge fund Citadel, and investment-management firm Melvin Capital will testify as part of a House hearing into the GameStop saga, alongside YouTube streamer Roaring Kitty.

The witnesses will testify before the House Financial Services Committee (FSC) on Thursday.

FSC Chairwoman Maxine Waters announced the hearing "Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide" in January.

Robinhood's Vlad Tenev, Citadel's Kenneth Griffin, Melvin Capital's Gabriel Plotkin, and Reddit's Steve Huffman will all be present, alongside Keith Gill, known more widely by his YouTube name Roaring Kitty, Waters said Friday.

Additional witnesses may be named, she added.

Read more: Volatility expert Christopher Cole warns that Wall Street needs to wake up to social media 'weaponization'. Here are his top takeaways from the GameStop frenzy.

The hearing will focus on short selling, online trading platforms, and gamification, and the impact they have on capital markets and retail investors. Lawmakers including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had called on the FSC to hold a hearing, and investigate if necessary.

Day traders banded together on Reddit to bump up the prices of several stocks, most notably GameStop but also AMC, BlackBerry, and Nokia, after noticing that hedge funds were betting against them.

This caused GameStop stock to jump massively - from below $5 late last year to a peak of more than $450 a share on January 28. Gill's GameStop investments allegedly swelled to $48 million.

As a result, some of Wall Street's prominent hedge funds, including Melvin Capital, were forced to close their bearish bets against Gamestop, with hefty losses. Point72 and Citadel said they would invest $2.75 billion in Melvin Capital to shore up its finances.

Robinhood responded to the booming prices by restricting purchases in highly volatile stocks on January 28, causing GameStop stock to drop. The online brokerage has come under fire for its decision, with both politicians and Reddit users saying it disadvantaged individual investors.

The Robinhood app was bombarded with negative reviews on the Google Play store and was criticized by Ocasio-Cortez, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, and Tesla's CEO Elon Musk.

Read more: How hedge funds are tracking Reddit posts to protect their portfolios after the Wall Street Bets crowd helped tank Melvin Capital's short positions

Tenev told Musk that Robinhood had been forced to temporarily stop users from buying those stocks because the surge had resulted in a deposit requirement of $3 billion from the National Securities Clearing Corporation. This echoed an email Robinhood sent to members, which said: "We didn't want to stop people from buying stocks and we certainly weren't trying to help hedge funds."

"We must deal with the hedge funds whose unethical conduct directly led to the recent market volatility and we must examine the market in general and how it has been manipulated by hedge funds and their financial partners to benefit themselves while others pay the price," Waters said when announcing the hearing.

"Hedge funds have a long history of predatory conduct and that conduct is entirely indefensible," she added, calling out private funds who engage in "vulture strategies that hurt workers."

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the incoming chairman of the Senate Banking and Housing Committee, has also said he will hold a hearing into the GameStop saga.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also come under scrutiny during the GameStop trading frenzy. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a longtime critic of Wall Street, told CNN the saga showed the SEC needs to "grow a backbone" and regulate hedge funds.

Netflix and MGM are both reportedly making movies about the saga.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated Citadel's relationship to the GME frenzy. The company injected $2.75 billion in Melvin.

