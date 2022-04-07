Executing mentally ill Arizona death row inmate Clarence Dixon is, itself, insane

Clarence Wayne Dixon was convicted and sentenced to death in the rape, stabbing and strangulation of 21-year-old Deana Bowdoin at her Tempe apartment in 1978. Dixon wasn't sentenced for this crime until January 2008. He had been serving a life sentence in an Arizona state prison for a 1986 sexual-assault conviction when police found new DNA evidence that connected him to the Bowdoin case.

There are two things we know for sure about death row inmate Clarence Dixon, whom the state of Arizona hopes to execute in May.

First, he is a stone-cold rapist and murderer.

Second, he is seriously mentally ill.

There was a long and ugly history of abuse during Dixon’s upbringing on the Navajo reservation. The kind of stuff that best serves as an explanation, but not as an excuse.

Dixon received the death penalty for the murder of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin. A lovely young woman with a bright future, murdered at 21.

The murder shouldn't have happened

Just two days before Bowdoin was murdered Dixon was in court facing charges that he’d attacked another woman. The Superior Court judge hearing the case was eventual Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

She ruled Dixon “not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Prosecutors should have followed up on that by immediately commencing civil commitment proceedings for Dixon, which O’Connor wanted, but that didn’t happen and Dixon simply was released from a state hospital.

He was linked to Bowdoin’s murder years later by DNA evidence. He then fired his court appointed attorneys over some delusional beliefs about the evidence against him and was permitted to represent himself.

Given his mental health, winding up on death row was a foregone conclusion.

The ultimate penalty for the ultimate crime?

When the Arizona Supreme Court issued the warrant of execution for Dixon, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued a statement reading in part, “I made a promise to Arizona voters that people who commit the ultimate crime get the ultimate punishment.”

Actually, we know that is not true.

The fact is that hardly any of those who commit the ultimate crime receive the ultimate punishment.

And for good reason.

We reserve the death penalty for the worst of the worst, knowing that execution leaves no room for errors. And errors have been made.

In 2002 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that executing individuals with intellectual disabilities violated the Eighth Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

Story continues

But, somehow, a mental health loophole remains.

So Dixon, in his 60s, blind and with other ailments, can be executed.

Do we rise above or sink to a killer's level?

So it’s not a matter of could we, but should we?

Dixon’s attorney Jennifer Moreno issued a statement saying in part, “The execution of Mr. Dixon – a severely mentally ill, visually disabled, and physically frail member of the Navajo Nation – is unconscionable.”

The way we determine if the punishment fits the crime – and the criminal – is meant to be carefully considered, balanced, deliberate, circumspect, reasoned.

Executing Dixon is just the opposite. It’s acting like … him.

Whether it’s legal or not we know that killing a mentally ill person is, in and of itself, crazy.

When dispensing justice to someone who committed what Brnovich calls the “ultimate crime,” we shouldn’t sink to the level of the killer.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

