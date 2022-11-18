Execution of convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith called off in final hour at Alabama prison

Alabama’s scheduled execution of a convicted murderer was called off at the last minute Thursday because prison officials didn’t have enough time administer lethal injections before his death warrant expired at midnight, officials said.

Kenneth Eugene Smith, convicted in a murder-for-hire at a 1996 retrial, lived to see another day when medical personnel at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., couldn’t find an appropriate vein to inject the deadly drugs into after several attempts.

At about 11:20 p.m., the state-sanctioned killing was called off “due to the time constraints resulting from the lateness of the court’s proceedings,” officials said in a statement.

Smith, 57, was one of two men paid $1,000 in 1988 to kill Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett — ordered by her husband, who was in debt and wanted to collect on insurance. After learning he was a suspect in the case, Charles Sennett Sr. died by suicide.

Smith’s convicted accomplice, John Forrest Parker, was executed in 2010.

The state must now go back to court to seek a new execution date for Smith.

Earlier Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned a lower court’s ruling to stay Smith’s execution, allowing Alabama to proceed with its plan for lethal injection.

Smith’s legal team sued Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm for “alleged constitutional violations” in the 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals, which had issued the stay.

In September, the state similarly failed to execute another death row inmate, Alan Eugene Miller, with Hamm saying his “veins could not be accessed in accordance with our protocol before the expiration of the death warrant.”

