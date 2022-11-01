Execution is front and center in wake of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial and sentencing

Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was spared the death penalty by a Broward County jury on Oct. 13.

Among that jury summoned to decide whether he should live or die, three jurors voted to spare his life.

The verdict angered victims' family members and has prompted talk of striking jury unanimity from Florida’s sentencing requirements. Legislation making it easier to impose the ultimate sanction is expected to be part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' package of proposed laws in January, if he is re-elected.

Theresa Robinovitz, Alyssa Alhadeff's grandmother, is speaking now. She has an idea for how the gunman might spend his life in prison: Write a book about how he and his defense counsel "beat the judicial system and got away with murder." — Hannah Phillips (@haphillips96) November 1, 2022

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will formally sentence Cruz to life in prison following a two-day hearing beginning Tuesday, at which point victims’ families and survivors of the shooting will have a chance to speak. Their grief and disappointment have become focal points of an ongoing national debate over how convicted killers ought to be dealt with.

Follow the PalmBeachPost for our complete coverage of the sentencing of Nikolas Cruz and the victim impact statements that will be given before he receives his sentence of life in prison without parole.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Nikolas Cruz avoided death, which has again raised the execution issue