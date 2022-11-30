Execution of Idaho death row inmate delayed after state can’t obtain lethal injection drugs

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Idaho’s first execution in more than a decade, scheduled next month for death row inmate Gerald Pizzuto, has been postponed after the state prison system acknowledged Wednesday that it has been unable to obtain the necessary lethal injection drugs.

Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt, tasked with carrying out Pizzuto’s scheduled Dec. 15 execution, told the Governor’s Office and Idaho attorney general’s office of the development in a letter, as well as in a federal district court filing. Pizzuto’s death warrant will be allowed to expire, the corresponding court filing reads.

“While our efforts to secure chemicals remain ongoing, I have no reason to believe our status will change prior to the scheduled execution on Dec. 15, 2022,” Tewalt wrote in the letter. “In my professional judgment, I believe it is in the best interest of justice to allow the death warrant to expire and stand down our execution preparation.”

Pizzuto, 66, has sat on Idaho death row since 1986 after his conviction for the murders of two people during an armed robbery north of McCall in the summer of 1985. This is the fourth time over that 36-year period that Pizzuto will bypass a death warrant, including the second this year.

