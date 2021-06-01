‘An execution’: Kansas City faith group says video shows March 25 police shooting

A group of faith leaders in Kansas City held a news conference Tuesday announcing they have video of the fatal police shooting of Malcolm Johnson earlier this year.

They said the video shows Johnson was shot twice in the head while being restrained.

Johnson was killed March 25 during a confrontation with Kansas City police officers at a gas station near East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, a group of ministers gathered outside the gas station and said they had obtained video of the shooting and were releasing it to news media.

“What I saw was an execution,” said the Rev. Darron Edwards, a leader with Getting to the Heart of the Matter, a group of local faith leaders who have been cooperating with the Kansas City Police Department.

At the time of the shooting, the highway patrol said two Kansas City police officers had gone inside the gas station and tried to arrest Johnson when “a fight, a struggle ensued.”

The patrol said Johnson drew a handgun and shot one of the officers in the leg as two other officers arrived on the scene to assist with the arrest.

The wounded officer returned gunfire, fatally wounding Johnson, the spokesman said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital. The officer was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital several days later.

Police shooting

Khadijah Hardaway, a spokeswoman for Johnson’s family, said Tuesday that while police initially described the incident as a “cut and dry shooting,” video shown to the family shows the initial police narrative is “not true.”

Ministers from the Heart of the Matter said that Malcolm Johnson was executed by @kcpolice on March 26. “This was a murder that we saw,” said the Rev. Ronald Lindsay, pastor of @concordhope. Lindsay said Johnson was restrained by officers and shot in the head. pic.twitter.com/YEfhGLyZJt — Glenn E. Rice (@GRicekcstar) June 1, 2021

“When the two officers arrived, they approached Malcolm with guns drawn, Malcolm had his head down scratching a lottery scratch-off ticket,” Hardaway said.

Story continues

She said when Johnson, who was wearing a hoodie, turned to retreat, he was wrestled to the ground by two officers. Then two more officers walked in and helped pin Johnson down on his left side. Hardaway added that Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm in 2013, leaving him with limited mobility.

No struggle happened, as police described, she said.

At one point in the video, a female officer leaves the gas station and returns with a taser, Hardaway said. In the time the female officer was gone, the other officers shot Johnson twice in the head at close range, she said.

The video then shows the officers filing out of the gas station, blood speckling the floor, Hardaway said.

“We’re looking for accountability and justice,” Hardaway said.

The highway patrol has been the lead investigative agency for police shootings in Kansas City since June 2020. Up until then, the Kansas City Police Department investigated its own officers, a practice that was criticized by some community leaders.

A clerk at the gas station who said he witnessed the shooting told The Star that the altercation was captured on video, but that it was confiscated by the highway patrol.

Darron LaMonte Edwards pic.twitter.com/9qJCQQ5ZcD — JILL TOYOSHIBA (@JTOYOSHIBA) June 1, 2021

“This travesty that has happened to this amazing young man, yet we’ve had no response to it,” said Pastor Ron Lindsay, a co-founder of Getting to the Heart of the Matter, adding that the tape shows “egregious behavior” by the police.

Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in response to questions about the news conference that all inquiries into the shooting should be directed to highway patrol.

Sgt. Andrew Bell, a spokesman with highway patrol, said Tuesday that he had not seen the comments from the faith leaders, and could not comment on what they said. Bell added that the patrol welcomes any evidence from the public.

A list of demands

The Rev. Emmanuel Cleaver III said faith leaders and Johnson’s family are demanding that the four officers involved in Johnson’s killing be criminally charged and immediately fired.

“The case has been laid out and once you see the video, you will see how clear it is that the report that was given is contrary to what is shown in the video, and Malcolm Johnson was on the ground restrained, yet he was shot,” Cleaver said.

He said if their demands aren’t met, they are prepared to go to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We do believe in police, but we do not believe in this kind of policing,” Edwards said. “The culture, the conditions and the climate of Kansas City must change.”

He said the faith leaders spoke Tuesday morning with Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith, who told them he had not seen the video and that he could not comment on the investigation.

Edwards said they were then directed to the highway patrol, who “dismissed” them.

At that point, Edwards said, the leaders decided to hold a news conference, citing a “moral obligation” and a demand for change.

Edwards, who has worked closely with the police department in recent months through Getting to the Heart of the Matter, said the community has to look at both the intentional and unintentional lies told by the department.

“We know for a fact that we sat in the room, and were lied to this morning,” he said, though he didn’t specify who was present.

Edwards said he expects anyone who sees the video to be outraged.

“Martin Luther King said that even a worm will squirm when it’s stepped on,” he said. The Black community is tired of getting stepped on, and there’s gonna be some squirming.”

Previous incident

The shooting Johnson was being arrested for occurred March 15 in the 9700 block of East 43rd Street, according to police.

There, responding officers were told Johnson allegedly had fired shots at the daughter of the person who dialed 911. Arriving officers found several spent shell casings in the driveway of a home. A bullet grazed the foot of a man at the home, according to a police report.

The caller told police that Johnson was her daughter’s ex-boyfriend and was shooting at her. Gunfire struck four vehicles at the home and Johnson drove away in a black Dodge Journey.

The man who was struck refused medical treatment at the scene.

In 2016, Johnson was mistakenly released from the Jackson County Detention Center while facing charges in a murder case. The next year, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.