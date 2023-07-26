Execution of Missouri man convicted of killing 6-year-old blocked by court on mental health grounds

The scheduled execution of a Missouri man convicted of killing a 6-year-old girl was blocked Tuesday by a federal appeals court because of the man’s questionable mental fitness.

Johnny Johnson, 45, was set to die by lethal injection on Aug. 1 at a Missouri state prison in Bonne Terre.

Johnson was convicted of killing 6-year-old Casey Williamson after attempting to rape her in 2002. When Casey fought back, Johnson beat her to death with bricks and rocks. He later confessed to police.

Anti-death penalty advocates and Johnson’s attorneys have argued he should not be executed because he doesn’t understand the connection between crime and punishment. During mental evaluations, Johnson has said he believes Satan is using the state of Missouri to kill him.

Johnson also told a doctor that he can communicate with “the Underworld” and believes he is a vampire who can reanimate his organs after the execution.

“Johnny has struggled with developmental disabilities and severe mental illness all his life,” reads a petition from Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty.

Johnson was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but prosecutors have said he is able to manage the condition with medication. Last week, the Missouri Supreme Court agreed and signed off on the execution.

However, defense attorneys also brought the case to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. The federal appeals court issued a temporary injunction Tuesday in a 2-1 decision.

Missouri prosecutors responded by asking the entire Eighth Circuit Court to hear the case. It will likely be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court before Johnson’s execution date.

Nationwide, 15 people have been executed in 2023, three of them in Missouri.

