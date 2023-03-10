‘An execution.’ Murder suspect in Lakewood shooting emptied gun into man, prosecutors say

A 22-year-old man charged Friday in a fatal shooting at Lakewood Towne Center shot a man 13 to 15 times, according to court records. Pierce County prosecutors said he shot the man for no reason.

Sarome Jaquan Marquis Stabler was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of a 38-year-old man who has not been publicly identified. According to charging documents, multiple witnesses reported seeing the defendant shoot the victim in the parking lot of a Target store and continue to fire gunshots while the man was on the ground.

Pleas of not guilty were entered on Stabler’s behalf at arraignment Friday afternoon. Commissioner Craig Adams set bail at $1 million. He said the facts alleged in prosecutors’ probable cause document were “somewhat chilling.”

Arguing for that bail amount, deputy prosecutor Afton Gregson said that given the random nature of the shooting, she considered Stabler a threat to the community.

“This was basically an execution,” Gregson said. “He shot the victim 13 to 15 times for no reason, to include emptying his gun into the victim while the victim was lying on the ground helpless.”

Stabler does not have a criminal history, Gregson said. During the proceeding, Stabler told the court he had been unemployed for about a month before the shooting and was meant to start a new job Friday. He said he’d previously been paid to help take care of his grandmother.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at 5618 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., according to court records. Lakewood Police Department officers responded after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in a parking lot.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving.