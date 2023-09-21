Execution protesters held hope until the end

Sep. 21—There were few protestors, but there were many tears.

Only six protesters gathered along West Street near the walls of Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester on Thursday morning during the execution of Anthony Sanchez.

They were joined by Sanchez's mother, Cathy Hodge.

Sanchez, 45, was executed by lethal injection Thursday for the 1996 murder of 21-year-old Jewel Jean "Juli" Busken, an aspiring ballerina who just completed her last semester at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

A Cleveland County jury convicted Sanchez during a 2006 trial after prosecutors said his DNA was found on a leotard that belonged to Busken.

Sanchez's supporters contended there were problems with the DNA and they also referred to boxes of evidence that his new attorney did not get to examine.

Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood, spiritual adviser to Sanchez, had been in the execution chamber when the execution was carried out. Shortly afterwards, he met with Sanchez's mother and the protesters along West Street.

Hood initially said he considered it "a botched execution," but later modified it to an "incorrect execution."

Using rosary beads to demonstrate on his own wrist, Hood said "They bound his hand too tight on the gurney." Hood said Sanchez told corrections officials his hand was bound too tight and he could not feel anything.

Hood maintained that obviously cut off circulation, leading Sanchez himself to question whether the execution process would work.

Hood said the execution process proceeded without loosening the binds, prompting a nurse to come in at one point and make an adjustment.

Sanchez was at peace prior to the execution, Hood said.

"He told me again this morning he would rather stand on his own two feet for his innocence, instead of begging for clemency on his knees," said Hood. "Courage is real."

Protestors and Sanchez's mother held out hope until the end that there would be a reprieve of some sort, either though Gov. Kevin Stitt or through the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The worse thing I can think of is to be on death row," Hodge said prior to the execution. "The only thing worst is to be on death row and not be guilty."

A few minutes later, Hodge elaborated.

"I don't understand why they want to kill him so bad," Hodge said. "There's some reason they want to kill him so bad, before they can check the evidence," she said, referring to recently-released boxes of evidence to be reviewed by his new attorney.

Hodge said she last saw her son Wednesday.

"I was in there yesterday; it was just me and him," she said. "He kept saying "It will be alright."

She said her son was trying to comfort her as well as Hood.

"That's the kind of person he is," said Hodge.

Sarah Ray, of the Tulsa Community College student newspaper, arrived at the site and participated in some of the prayer services.

As 10 a.m., the scheduled time of execution, the group gathered in a prayer circle, prayed, and listened as Father Brooks read the 23rd Psalm.

When the 10 a.m. execution time came, those present to protest the execution joined in a prayer circle.

Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of Death Penalty Action, brought along signs and conducted a virtual hookup with his laptop, creating a link with Sanchez's supporters and those against the death penalty.

Father Bryan Brooks, of the Church of St. Benedict in Broken Arrow, and Father Khiet Nguyen, who is a prison chaplain at OSP, conducted prayer services, both before and after the execution.

Father Brooks said they were there as part of the pro life stance of the Catholic Church in opposition to the death penalty.

"We believe in the dignity of life from conception to the natural death," he said.

"Those here will also be praying for Juli Buskin and her family," Brooks said. "And we will pray for Anthony Sanchez and also for the corrections officers taking part in the execution."

Father Brooks said there may be a problem with some of the evidence used to convict Sanchez.

"There's an issue with the DNA evidence as I understand," Brooks said.

That was not the only reason he and the other Catholic representatives were there to pray, he noted.

"We still would be here praying regardless of the possibility of innocence or the certainty of guilt of the person being executed," said Brooks.

As the protestors waited and hoped for a stay early Thursday, Bonowitz conducted a virtual protest and prayer service via his laptop computer.

"We've got 100 people registered," he said. "We do a live virtual hookup with people from Europe, Asia and all over the United States."

They prayed for Sanchez and also for Juli Busken and her family.

Nearby, Ebony Guesby held a sign stating "78% of Oklahomans support a halt to executions!"

She said she supports the move to stop all executions in Oklahoma.

"I'm a supporter and Anthony and I are pen pals," she said.

"The last message he got was the last denial by the governor," said Guesby.

Even so, she continued to hope and phoned the governor's office Thursday morning to ask Stitt to issue a stay of execution.

McAlester resident David Estrada propped up a long sign with "Free Anthony Sanchez" written on it.

He said he's been taking part in the execution protests ever since he moved to Oklahoma from California. Estrada said he once received a head injury and a therapist told him that many of the people on death row had also suffered head injuries.

"When I moved out here I decided I was going to protest because of head injuries," he said.

Hope for a reprieve continued until Father Brooks relayed a report that the execution had been carried out at 10:19 a.m.

Hodge embraced some of her son's supporters.

"They can't hurt him anymore," she said.

She criticized her son's original lawyers and also said "Kevin Stitt could have stopped it."

"If there was so much evidence, how could they kill him?" she asked.

She then paused a moment and said "He's at peace."