Execution scheduled for man who killed pregnant wife, daughter, father-in-law

Jun. 29—HUNTSVILLE — A Texas inmate who received a 60 day stay during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday at the Huntsville "Walls" Unit.

John Hummel, 45, was convicted in 2011 of capital murder in the December 2009 fatal stabbing of his pregnant wife, Joy Hummel, 35, and fatal bludgeoning of his father-in-law, Clyde Bedford, 54, with a baseball bat.

Court records say that Hummel also used the bat to beat to death Jodi Hummel, his 5-year-old daughter, before he torched their home in Kennedale, a suburb of Fort Worth. However, he was only convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his wife and father-in-law.

Prosecutors say he killed his family so he could woo a woman he had met at a convenience store.

Hummel, who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marines, had no history of violence prior to the murder that occured on the night of December 17, 2009.

If his execution proceeds, Hummel will be the second person put to death by the state of Texas this year and fifth in the U.S.

Four executions are currently scheduled to take place in Texas throughout the rest of 2021, including:

John Ramirez, 36 — On July 19, 2004 in Corpus Christi, Ramirez and two co-defendants robbed and killed a Hispanic male.

Rick Rhoades, 57 — On September 13, 1991, one day after being paroled, Rhoades entered the home of and murdered two brothers while they slept. Rhoades also stole money from the victims.

Ruben Gutierrez, 44 — On September 5, 1998, in Brownsville, Gutierrez and two co-defendants entered the home office of an 85-year-old Hispanic female with the intent to rob her of the money she kept in a safe. The victim was struck repeatedly and stabbed multiple times in the head, causing her death. The subject and co-defendants fled the residence with a minimum of $56,000.

Ramiro Gonzales, 38 — On January 15, 2001, Gonzales kidnapped and sexually assaulted an 18-year-old female before fatally shooting her.