Execution scheduled Wednesday has ties to county

Aug. 16—A Collin County man is scheduled to be executed this week for the 2006 capital murder of a McKinney woman.

Kosoul Chanthakoummane was convicted in the death of Sarah Anne Walker, a former Wolfe City resident. Despite some who questioned the conviction, a detective in the case believes Chanthakoummane is guilty of the crime "without a doubt."

Barring any last minute stays of execution, Chanthakoummane is set to be put to death Wednesday in connection with Walker's death on July 8, 2006.

Walker was murdered in a D. R. Horton model home, where she worked in the "Craig Ranch" subdivision in McKinney. Chanthakoummane was charged with intentionally and knowingly causing Walker's death while in the course of committing or attempting to commit robbery.

Marco Robles was among the investigators with the McKinney Police Department who arrested Chanthakoummane and charged him with Walker's death.

Her father, Joe Walker, was from Greenville and a member of St. William's Catholic Church. Robles said he spoke with him as part of the investigation.

"He was very well liked. I believe he was against the death penalty," Robles said, noting Walker asked for leniency during the punishment hearing. "He didn't want him to be executed, but the jury decided it."

Joe Walker passed away in 2021.

During the trial, testimony was presented concerning hypnosis and bite mark evidence, which was included in the appeal of the conviction. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, however, upheld the guilty verdict and death penalty.

"We used some unusual techniques that we we really don't use a lot, but beyond a reasonable doubt he was guilty," Robles said.

Robles noted the use of hypnosis was helpful in the investigation.

"You can't really use it in court, but it was an investigative tool," he said. "DNA also linked him to the murder."