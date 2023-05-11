Execution set for Florida man convicted of rapes and murders across Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH — Duane Owen, who fatally stabbed a Delray Beach babysitter and bludgeoned to death a single mother from Boca Raton almost 40 years ago, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. June 15.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant Tuesday. Owen will be the 103rd person executed in Florida and the fourth this year.

In 1984, Owen broke into a Delray Beach home and attacked 14-year-old Karen Slattery as she babysat two children. Investigators said he stabbed Slattery 18 times and then raped her.

Two months later, Owen broke into the Boca Raton home of 38-year-old Georgianna Worden and beat her head with a hammer multiple times before raping her. Court documents say she may have been alive up to an hour after the first blow.

WEST PALM BEACH; 1/20/99: Duane Owen walks back to the defense table with his attorneys Carey Haughout and Donnie Murrell after a bench conference with Circuit Judge Harold Cohen. Opening arguments were held Wednesday afternoon in Owen's trial for the murder of Karen Slattery. Palm Beach Post Photo by Lannis Waters

Karen Slattery, 14, was stabbed to death by Duane Owen in 1984 in a Delray Beach home where she was baby-sitting.

A confession, bloody footprints, a fingerprint and semen all linked Owen to the killings. He argued that he endured a horrific childhood and was insane at the time of the slayings, which were not his only crimes. He also broke into the homes of two Boca Raton women and hit them with blunt objects — a plumber's wrench and an clothing iron. They survived.

A judge convicted Owen and sentenced him to death in 1985 for Slattery's killing. Defense attorneys Michael Salnick and Barry Krischer, who went on to become Palm Beach County state attorney for 16 years, represented him. Owen got the same sentence in 1986 for killing Worden.

WEST PALM BEACH;1/4/99: Judge Harold J. Cohen, sticks his head into the courtroom in this January 01, 1999 photo, while jurors filled out questionnaires during jury selection in the Duane Owen murder trial. Cohen left the courtroom after initially talking to prospective jurors and passing out questionnaires to be filled out. Jurors were then released to be questioned in detail later this week.

He sat for a new trial in 1999 in which he claimed that he was insane and in search of hormones so he could become a woman the night he killed Slattery. The jury sentenced him to death again at the conclusion of that trial.

Owen appealed their verdict, saying his lawyer failed to enter evidence depicting his troubled childhood — due in part to an alcoholic mother who died when he was 11, a father who killed himself when Owen was 13 and his own alcohol and drug use since he was 9.

1/19/99-- Carol Slattery, mother of murder victim Karen Slattery, gets a hug from Assistant Attorney General Celia Terenzio (cq) after accused killer Duane Owen was found guilty on all three counts in his first degree murder trial January 19, 1999 in Palm Beach County Court. In background is the victim's brother, Gene Slattery.

He has filed a series of appeals, though none have succeeded in changing his fate.

Florida has executed three other prisoners during 2023. Donald Dillbeck was executed in February, Louis Bernard Gaskin in April and Darryl B. Barwick this month.

The state has executed two people from Palm Beach County: Nollie Lee Martin in 1992 after 14 years on death row and William Van Poyck in 2013 after 25 years.

