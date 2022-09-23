Timeline: Legal challenges, difficulty establishing an IV complicated hours before Miller's death warrant expired

The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday night cleared Alabama to execute Alan Eugene Miller by lethal injection, days after a lower court said the state could execute him only by nitrogen hypoxia.

At 9:20 p.m., prison officials said they'd been given the go-ahead by the state Attorney General's Office to begin proceedings. Media, family members who were off-site, and attorneys were expected to be brought to the death chamber of Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, to witness the execution.

But the state ran out of time.

ADOC Commissioner John Hamm early Friday morning said prison staff could not establish intravenous access to deliver a lethal injection. As the time drew closer to midnight, Miller's execution was called off, Hamm said.

At 12:31 a.m., Hamm said Miller was alive and back in his prison cell. He did not provide further details as to Miller's condition.

"Due to the time constraints resulting from the lateness of the court proceedings, the execution was called off once it was determined the condemned's veins could not be accessed in accordance with our protocol before the expiration of the deadline," Hamm said.

From a preliminary injunction on Monday that stayed Miller's execution, to the moment media witnesses learned that prison officials themselves had called off the execution, here's a timeline of key events in the Alan Eugene Miller case:

Miller sentenced to death for killing three men in 1999

Miller was sentenced to death for the killing of three men in two workplace shootings in Shelby County in 1999. Prosecutors said an employee entering Ferguson Enterprises in Pelham saw Miller exit the building on Aug. 5, 1999, before finding Lee Holdbrooks and Scott Yancy dead inside.

Miller then drove to nearby Post Airgas, where he had previously worked, and killed employee Terry Jarvis, prosecutors say. The jury deliberated for 20 minutes before finding Miller guilty and recommended the death penalty, which a judge imposed.

Story continues

Miller seeks a preliminary injunction over nitrogen hypoxia election form

Miller, 57, in August filed suit against Hamm, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Holman Correctional Facility Warden Terry Raybon, seeking an injunction to stop his execution by lethal injection.

He maintained that he chose to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia in 2018 because he is afraid of needles and had prior experience working with chemicals. He accused state officials, who say they have no record of his election, of losing a form he says he submitted to prison staff in which he chose death by nitrogen hypoxia.

In a hearing on Sept. 12, state Deputy Attorney General James Houts said the state was “very likely” to be prepared to execute Miller by nitrogen hypoxia on his scheduled Sept. 22 execution date. Prison officials backed away from that claim after U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. demanded that the state say with certainty whether it would be able to use nitrogen hypoxia by that date.

On Sept. 19, Huffaker issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the state from executing Miller “by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia” until further court order.

State appeals ruling that effectively postpones Milller's execution

Marshall filed an appeal with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In a reply brief, Miller’s attorneys called the state’s attempt to overturn the preliminary injunction “last minute” and said that any delay in Miller’s execution is “entirely a consequence of Appellant’s failures.” They argued that the district court’s judgment shouldn’t be reversed as 11th Circuit precedent reserves such decisions for cases of “clear abuse of discretion” by the district judge.

The Alabama AG's office accused Miller of "inexcusable delay" and argued that Miller's allegations that the Department of Corrections lost his form to opt into nitrogen hypoxia — which they did not concede — should not factor into the court's decision.

"Miller tries to run from his pleadings, but they leave no doubt that he alleges nothing more than a species of common-law negligence," the filing said. "And because 'injuries inflicted by governmental negligence are not addressed by the United States Constitution,' ... Miller’s claim cannot succeed."

The AG's office also argued that there was no evidence Miller submitted a form. 11th Circuit Judges Adalberto Jordan and Robin Rosenbaum, both appointed by President Barack Obama, wrote that there was also no evidence he did not.

"The officials at Holman chose not to keep a list or log of those inmates who submitted election forms, and the State cannot now blame Mr. Miller for that institutional decision," they wrote. "What the state is asking for is blind acceptance of its position that Mr. Miller did not submit a timely election form because he had no corroborating evidence that satisfied the state."

The three-judge panel on Thursday afternoon upheld Huffaker's order, ruling that the Alabama AG's office had not shown that the lower court abused its discretion in blocking the execution.

11th Circuit Judge Robert Luck, appointed by President Donald Trump, dissented, arguing the state had records from at least 50 death row inmates who chose execution by nitrogen hypoxia.

Nitrogen hypoxia:In 2018, Alabama approved death by nitrogen for executions. When did it inform its inmates?

"It may be, as the district court found, that Miller did, in fact, timely elect nitrogen hypoxia as his method of execution. But without an election form or contemporaneous documents showing an election — like the state had for every other death row inmate that elected nitrogen hypoxia—the state had a rational reason to treat Miller differently," Luck wrote.

Federal courts have been largely unsympathetic to arguments from inmates that the process was flawed. Last October, Alabama executed Willie B. Smith for the 1991 murder of Sharma Ruth Johnson after the U.S. Supreme Court and the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments from Smith's attorneys that the inmate's intellectual disabilities meant he did not understand he could choose death by nitrogen hypoxia.

In January, attorneys for death row inmate Matthew Reeves, convicted of the 1996 murder of Willie Johnson, also argued that Reeves' intellectual disabilities prevented him from understanding his choice. The 11th Circuit initially stayed Reeves' execution but was overruled by the U.S. Supreme Court. Reeves was executed by lethal injection on Jan. 21.

State makes final appeal to U.S. Supreme Court

Late Thursday afternoon, the Alabama AG’s office filed an application to the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate the stay of Miller's execution, requesting a ruling from the court by 7 p.m., CDT, on Thursday.

In the 43-page appeal, the AG's office argued that Miller should have sought legal recourse earlier and that his request for an injunction was a way to delay his death sentence. "Because nitrogen hypoxia is not currently available as a method of execution in Alabama, the injunction is an effective commutation of Miller’s death sentence," Marshall wrote.

The AG's office said the district court that issued the injunction prohibiting his execution by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia "badly abused" its discretion. It also argued that Miller's claims of the state's negligence, by failing to properly keep a record of those who elected nitrogen hypoxia, did not amount to a constitutional deprivation.

"Miller has therefore alleged, at most, that ADOC was insufficiently careful with handling his method-of-execution form. But '[t]he guarantee of due process has never been understood to mean that the State must guarantee duecare on the part of its officials,'" the AG's office wrote.

Three-and-a-half hours after the state appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Miller's attorneys filed a response.

His attorneys noted that the state had shifted its strategy, focusing not on the court's factual findings of whether Miller timely elected nitrogen hypoxia in writing — the district judge thinks it is likely he did — but on the fact that the state does not have his form and feels the evidence provided was not sufficient.

"The State’s new, Kafkaesque argument in favor of forcing an illegal execution tonight is that the truth of whether Mr. Miller timely submitted his nitrogen hypoxia election form does not matter," the attorneys wrote.

Miller's attorneys also noted that the state's request to the Supreme Court — to vacate the preliminary injunction — was different than its earlier request to the 11th Circuit to stay the injunction. However, a stay or vacatur of a preliminary injunction would have the same effect, practically: Miller's execution by lethal injection.

"Mr. Miller will be executed, and there is every reason to believe he will be executed soon. All he asks is that the State respect the choice the legislature gave him: to die by nitrogen hypoxia instead of lethal injection," Miller's attorneys wrote.

Supreme Court votes 5-4 to allows execution to proceed

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared Alabama to execute Miller by lethal injection. By 9:20 p.m., an ADOC spokesperson told reporters that the Alabama AG's office had given prison officials the OK to proceed. "It's a go," she said she was told.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

Your subscription makes our journalism possible. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Legal cases, IV difficulties complicated hours before warrant expired