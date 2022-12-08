Execution of Thomas "Eddie" Loden on track to happen next week, after judge's ruling

A federal judge has declined to delay the execution of convicted murderer and rapist Thomas "Eddie" Loden, who is scheduled to be put to death Dec. 14 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Loden's attorneys had sought a stay from U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate because he is part of an ongoing years-long lawsuit challenging the state's lethal injection protocol.

U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate, shown in this Aug. 19, 2022 photograph taken in Jackson, Miss., heard arguments Nov. 28, 2022, in a lawsuit filed in 2015 on behalf of some Mississippi death row inmates. Wingate noted that one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., is facing a Dec. 14 execution date.

Though Wingate acknowledged that the lawsuit, which was first filed in 2015, is unresolved, it does not grant Loden protection from his sentence, especially to a crime to which he pled guilty and has exhausted all legal options for appeal. Furthermore, Wingate wrote in his more than 30-page order, that granting a stay would likely delay that sentence for years, not merely months like attorneys for Loden had claimed.

"Loden contends that since he is a plaintiff in this underlying lawsuit challenging Mississippi’s lethal injection mode of execution, the same procedure Mississippi intends to use to put him to death, he should not be executed before a decision on the constitutionality is rendered," Wingate wrote. "Should this court adopt that reasoning, Loden’s future execution date would be uncertain, but years away. If this court were to rule that the lethal injection mode is unconstitutional, Mississippi could still resort to his execution under one of three alternative modes of execution, which chosen procedure would surely be attacked in a new lawsuit."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Judge orders execution to go forward in Leesa Gray murder case