Execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war near Zaporizhzhia: soldiers of 82nd Air Assault Brigade killed

The three Ukrainian soldiers whose execution was filmed and has recently appeared online were soldiers of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: 82nd Air Assault Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "This footage is yet another proof of a war crime committed by the military of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Unidentified persons from the Russian Armed Forces or other military formations of the aggressor state, acting intentionally, in violation of the laws and customs of war, being on the line of contact in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in violation of Article 3 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War adopted on 12 August 1949, as well as other norms of international humanitarian law, deliberately killed people protected [under the article] during armed conflict.

Namely, three servicemen of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were killed as a result of being captured (hors de combat) after receiving injuries and contusions of varying severity."

Details: The paratroopers note that this criminal offence has been registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, and the case file will be submitted to the International Criminal Court.

The dead soldiers were evacuated from the battlefield.

Background:

The Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers near Zaporizhzhia.

Investigators say Russian Armed Forces servicemen captured three Ukrainian defenders in December 2023 during a combat engagement with Ukraine’s Defence Forces near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. An hour later, the Russians shot them dead in violation of Article 3 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

A video of this has spread on the internet.

