The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for an Executive Assistant.

Responsibilities:
Acting as the point of contact among the management and other external partners;

  • Managing internal documentation and data storage for the company;

  • Managing and preparing company invoices and other documentation;

  • Make travel and accommodation arrangements;

  • Managing calendars, including making appointments and prioritising the most sensitive matters;

  • Communicate with employees, solving day-to-day challenges;

  • Managing comprehensive and accurate meeting records;

  • Leading the organization of team events;

  • Support in producing reports and presentations;

  • Perform such other duties as may be assigned.

Requirements:

  • Strong command of English language (advanced);

  • Native or fluent in Ukrainian;

  • Ability to communicate complex ideas simply, both oral and written;

  • Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

  • Ability to work under pressure, multitask and prioritize effectively;

  • A proactive approach to problem-solving with strong decision-making skills;

  • Outstanding organizational and time management skills, attention to detail;

  • Good computer skills (Google Drive, Google Calendar, MS Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint);

  • Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;

  • Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally;

  • Previous experience working as an executive assistant would be a competitive advantage.

We offer:

  • market-level compensation;

  • busy, but flexible work schedule;

  • a young, international, and highly motivated team;

  • work with foreign companies, opinion leaders.

>>Click to apply<<

The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv, Ukraine. Hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.

