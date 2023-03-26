Executive Assistant
The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for an Executive Assistant.
Responsibilities:
Acting as the point of contact among the management and other external partners;
Managing internal documentation and data storage for the company;
Managing and preparing company invoices and other documentation;
Make travel and accommodation arrangements;
Managing calendars, including making appointments and prioritising the most sensitive matters;
Communicate with employees, solving day-to-day challenges;
Managing comprehensive and accurate meeting records;
Leading the organization of team events;
Support in producing reports and presentations;
Perform such other duties as may be assigned.
Requirements:
Strong command of English language (advanced);
Native or fluent in Ukrainian;
Ability to communicate complex ideas simply, both oral and written;
Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;
Ability to work under pressure, multitask and prioritize effectively;
A proactive approach to problem-solving with strong decision-making skills;
Outstanding organizational and time management skills, attention to detail;
Good computer skills (Google Drive, Google Calendar, MS Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint);
Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;
Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally;
Previous experience working as an executive assistant would be a competitive advantage.
We offer:
market-level compensation;
busy, but flexible work schedule;
a young, international, and highly motivated team;
work with foreign companies, opinion leaders.
The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.
Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv, Ukraine. Hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.