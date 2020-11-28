The Executive Chairman of Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL), Daniel Wright, Just Bought 2.0% More Shares

Potential Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman, Daniel Wright, recently bought UK£85k worth of stock, paying UK£0.44 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.0%.

Accrol Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Executive Chairman Daniel Wright was not the only time they bought Accrol Group Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid UK£0.38 per share in a UK£380k purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£0.48. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Accrol Group Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Accrol Group Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.8% of Accrol Group Holdings shares, worth about UK£7.3m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Accrol Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Accrol Group Holdings insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Accrol Group Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

