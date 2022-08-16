Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO Sandeep Mathrani Just Bought 2.9% More Shares In WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Potential WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO, Sandeep Mathrani, recently bought US$249k worth of stock, paying US$4.98 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.9%.

See our latest analysis for WeWork

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At WeWork

Notably, that recent purchase by Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO Sandeep Mathrani was not the only time they bought WeWork shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$250k worth of shares at a price of US$8.46 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.47 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 157.60k shares worth US$966k. On the other hand they divested 11.69k shares, for US$78k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by WeWork insiders. The average buy price was around US$6.13. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

WeWork is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does WeWork Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. WeWork insiders own about US$168m worth of shares (which is 4.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About WeWork Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about WeWork. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in WeWork.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here