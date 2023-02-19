Executive Chairman David Fennell Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Reunion Gold Corporation (CVE:RGD)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Reunion Gold Corporation (CVE:RGD) Executive Chairman, David Fennell, recently bought CA$117k worth of stock, for CA$0.37 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Reunion Gold

In fact, the recent purchase by Executive Chairman David Fennell was not their only acquisition of Reunion Gold shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$0.26 per share in a CA$300k purchase. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.33), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$1.0m for 4.22m shares. On the other hand they divested 890.00k shares, for CA$308k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Reunion Gold insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Reunion Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Reunion Gold insiders own about CA$22m worth of shares. That equates to 6.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Reunion Gold Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Reunion Gold, in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Reunion Gold. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Reunion Gold (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

