Executive Chairman Kwok Wa Cheung Just Bought Shares In Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (HKG:1888)

Those following along with Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (HKG:1888) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Kwok Wa Cheung, Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking HK$8.7m on stock at an average price of HK$7.07. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 23%.

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Executive Chairman Kwok Wa Cheung was not their only sale of Kingboard Laminates Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -HK$14.1m worth of shares at a price of HK$7.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of HK$7.69. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 29% of Kwok Wa Cheung's holding.

In total, Kingboard Laminates Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:1888 Recent Insider Trading, November 2nd 2019 More

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Kingboard Laminates Holdings insiders own about HK$56m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kingboard Laminates Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. We don't take much heart from transactions by Kingboard Laminates Holdings insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Kingboard Laminates Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

