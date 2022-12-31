Executive Chairman & MD Graham McGarry Just Bought 4.4% More Shares In Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN)

Investors who take an interest in Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman & MD, Graham McGarry, recently paid AU$0.027 per share to buy AU$459k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 4.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Beacon Minerals

In fact, the recent purchase by Graham McGarry was the biggest purchase of Beacon Minerals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.028. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Graham McGarry.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Beacon Minerals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 31% of Beacon Minerals shares, worth about AU$33m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Beacon Minerals Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Beacon Minerals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Beacon Minerals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

