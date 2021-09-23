Executive Chairman Serena Lang Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO)

Potential Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman, Serena Lang, recently bought UK£100k worth of stock, paying UK£1.30 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Eleco Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Serena Lang is the biggest insider purchase of Eleco shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£1.28). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Eleco insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 24% of Eleco shares, worth about UK£25m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eleco Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Eleco insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Eleco has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

