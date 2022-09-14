Executive Chairman Tony Pitt Just Bought 9.7% More Shares In 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP)

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Executive Chairman, Tony Pitt, recently bought a whopping AU$5.0m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.83. While that only increased their holding size by 9.7%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

360 Capital Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Tony Pitt was the biggest purchase of 360 Capital Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.81. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months 360 Capital Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of 360 Capital Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 27% of 360 Capital Group shares, worth about AU$50m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 360 Capital Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of 360 Capital Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 360 Capital Group. Be aware that 360 Capital Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

