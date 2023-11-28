Executive director discusses reasons for moving tourism bureau

Nov. 27—JEFFERSONVILLE — After being at the same location for about 26 years, the Southern Indiana Tourism Bureau and visitor center will move to a new location.

Currently, the bureau is split into two buildings at 305 and 315 Southern Indiana Ave. in Jeffersonville.

The new location will put the bureau's office and the visitor center in the same building. The new building will be at 228 Spring St., Suite 106, in downtown Jeffersonville adjacent to Coffee Crossing.

The bureau decided to move after noticing a change in the way people use visitor centers. They plan on moving to the new location in January 2024.

"We've got great signage on the interstate directing people to here," said Jim Epperson, Southern Indiana's executive director. "But the visitors across the country that are doing well are getting foot traffic because they are in a high walkability neighborhood."

Over the past 10-15 years, they have noticed a decline in people coming to the visitor center. That started a conversation in the bureau to see what they could do to improve visits.

They got the idea to combine the two buildings into one so the whole staff can be as close as possible to the visitor center. They had to put the idea away for a little bit so they could search for the perfect location.

"For the visitor center, the kind of foot traffic that downtown Jeffersonville has, that's just a perfect spot for us to be at," Epperson said.

Looking forward, bureau officials want to add another visitor center in downtown New Albany and they are working with Clarksville to develop a conference center. They are considering putting a visitor center in the conference center.

"We want to be where our visitors and our residents are," Epperson said. "We think it's important to interface with residents too because they invite people to town."

The bureau will continue to market and bring in visitors to travel to Southern Indiana and provide information to them on the area.

"Having seen the visitor center traffic decline, it's really been hard to say our visitor services function is meeting its potential," Epperson said. "We're reviving that part of our marketing by interacting with more people."

The Haritt Group is selling the current tourism bureau properties.

Bidding for the properties will end at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12. Contact the Harritt Group at 812-944-0217 or at harrittgroup.com.