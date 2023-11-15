Executive director of Pensacola's lead agency on homelessness resigns. What happens now.

The executive director of Opening Doors Northwest Florida has resigned, effectively immediately. John Johnson has served as executive director for Pensacola’s main homeless agency, the Continuum of Care, for the past 10 years.

A press release sent by Opening Doors Wednesday afternoon announced Johnson’s resignation saying he stepped down “due to health and family considerations.”

The president of Opening Doors Board of Directors, Dr. David Josephs, said Johnson’s resignation came as a surprise, but that the board and staff are grateful for the work he has done to help people who are homeless in the community.

“He was key to the growth of what was EscaRosa Coalition on the Homeless,” said Josephs. “The growth of the CoC, the growth of the partnerships within the CoC over those years and also here recently with the rebranding of Opening Doors, meeting a lot of people where they need to be. He'll be missed, but we are in a dynamic phase now with the CoC, with great participation from the city, the counties and hospitals and all the stakeholders. John has developed a strong team.”

Serene Keiek, the former director of marketing for Opening Doors Northwest Florida, will now serve as the interim executive director. Keiek said she and the staff are “heartbroken” that Johnson has resigned, but they support his decision and want to carry out his vision for helping people who are homeless get back on their feet and assist other agencies in doing the same.

“He loved his community and he was the best man for the job and he understood what it takes,” said Keiek. “He never stopped trying and searching and thinking of ways to make a difference. I guess he just decided that life is short and for the stress that he's been under, he made a decision and we're going to support him on that, absolutely.”

Opening Doors of Northwest Florida is undergoing a change, including taking the first steps to create a new governance board to align the organization with the federal government's strategic plan to reduce homelessness by 25% by 2025.

The nonprofit, which serves as the Pensacola area's official Continuum of Care (CoC) organization to coordinate with the federal government on addressing homelessness, has brought in a consultant at the recommendation of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Local leaders have been focused on homelessness and what’s being done to address it. Homelessness and issues surrounding it are one of citizens’ top concerns and local leaders have increasingly focused on the CoC and expressed a desire to be a part of changing the organization and bringing it more into compliance with federal guidelines.

Josephs said the board will keep these goals in mind when they soon start the search for a new executive director. In the meantime, they thank Johnson for his years of service.

“It's just to thank him for his time and for everybody, the focus now is on homelessness and finding sustainable solutions for the people who are homeless, which is what I think we're all trying to do.”

Keiek said they are still in shock over Johnson’s resignation and will miss him, but they are looking forward to continuing their mission.

“We are embracing the change and we know it's going to be a good impact on all of us, on the community, on the COC, the change will be good,” Keiek.

There is no timeline as to when a new director will be hired, but Josephs expects with the holidays approaching it could be sometime after the first of the year.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Opening Doors Northwest Florida Director John Johnson resigns