Executive director to retire from Tuscaloosa parks and recreation authority

For the first time in nearly a dozen years, the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority will look for a new executive director.

On Wednesday, Gary Minor announced that he will retire as PARA's executive director on Dec. 31.

“Working as executive director for PARA has been the highlight of my life and my career," Minor said in a news release. "I love this organization and our community immensely. I am proud of our service and accomplishments during my tenure in this leadership role with PARA.”

The All-Inclusive Playground at Sokol Park opened and was christened Mason's Place Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Tuscaloosa. Terry Saban takes a moment to speak Lanie Hughey near the swing set. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Under Minor's leadership, PARA was named the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association's Agency of the Year in 2015 and 2020. During his tenure, Minor oversaw the construction of the Faucett Center, the Tingle Center, the Tuscaloosa Tennis Center, and the McDonald Hughes Community Safe Room. All four facilities earned ARPA's Facility of the Year after their openings.

Other projects installed during his tenure include the Will May Dog Park, the all-inclusive playground Mason’s Place, the Harrison Taylor Splash Park, Harmon Park’s custom tree house-themed play unit and the largest space net and tall tube slide in the region at Snow Hinton Park.

Minor is just the third executive director PARA has had since its formation in 1969. He has been with PARA for a total of 18 years, starting as a program coordinator in 2004. He served as a recreation manager and then superintendent of recreation before being named PARA's executive director in 2011, just before the devastating April 27 tornado, which killed 53 people and left a 5.9-mile path of destruction in Tuscaloosa.

In the aftermath of the tornado, he focused all PARA resources, including staff, equipment, and properties, toward tornado relief efforts and the Belk Center operated as the largest and longest-operating temporary storm shelter in Alabama.

PARA also credits Minor's leadership in bringing the T-Town Tree House to the grounds of the Phelps Center and the Tuscaloosa Archery Park to the grounds of the Faucett Center. He also helped bring public access to Hurricane Creek Park and develop Van de Graaff Arboretum and Historic Bridge Park as nature parks.

Peggy Hogue, chairwoman of PARA's board of directors, thanked Minor for his "outstanding" service to PARA.

"We are grateful that he will remain in this position until Dec. 31 .... He will be instrumental in helping with the transition of leadership," Hogue said.

"I can’t think of anyone who deserves to be able to do a little more hiking, canoeing, camping, and fishing than Gary He leaves a tremendous legacy and will be greatly missed. We wish him and his family the very best,” she said.

PARA said that information about an interim director and details about the search for Minor's permanent will be announced later.

PARA has almost 2,000 acres of green space including 35 parks, boat landings, seven activity centers, an 18-hole golf course, a tennis facility, recreation and leisure for all age groups and special events, such as the West Alabama Christmas Parade.

