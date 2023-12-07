Executive Mark Hackel at address: 'There ain't no place I'd rather be than Macomb County'

The completion of a massive, years-long construction project on Mound Road, plans for a new jail intake center and a new animal shelter as well as attracting economic talent are among the highlights of Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel's State of the County address.

Hackel was polished and well-rehearsed during his 11th State of the County address, sprinkling humor at times, as he casually walked and talked on the stage during Thursday's event in the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township, where 40 years ago this week he said he walked across the stage when he graduated from the Macomb Regional Police Academy.

There were about 1,000 invited guests and VIPs at the annual address, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter and Michigan Supreme Court Justice David Viviano, a former Macomb County circuit judge.

Hackel spoke for 45 minutes, and like in prior annual addresses, he touted the county's progress and plans, this year with an emphasis on public safety, infrastructure and quality of life.

To sum up the state of the county, Hackel − who is often speculated as interested in running for governor − said in closing: "They're ain't no place I rather be than Macomb County."

Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel gave his State of the Lake address to a crowd gathered at MacRay Harbor Marina in Harrison Township on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

In regard to public safety, Hackel mentioned the planned $230 million central intake and assessment center at the county jail with services for those with mental health and substance abuse issues, plus the $10 million sheriff's marine division headquarters along Lake St. Clair in Harrison Township that opened this week.

A new or updated jail has been discussed for years as the county continued to do Band-Aid fixes to the dated facility. Finally, Hackel said, "this vision has become a reality ... It's been a long time coming, but folks, we are getting it done."

Mound Road project wraps up this month

Neighborhood stability talking points included the Head Start program expanding to full day, helping more than 1,000 families, as well as a new Macomb County Child Care Coalition to understand child care needs and increase programming and care options.

There's also a new Macomb Regional Housing Partnership to help those facing housing challenges as well as talk of establishing a land bank. He also said more than 2.7 million pounds of food have being distributed through more than 60 pantries to help those in need.

Hackel hit on Macomb's prosperity, with the county boasting a $46 billion economy last year that is forecast to rise to $48 billion, a testament to its 19,000 businesses. Yet, he said, there is an effort to attract more talent and fill more than 48,000 available jobs.

In July, county officials announced that a first-ever study showed that Lake St. Clair and its coastal zones alone bring a $1.6 billion economic impact to the county and the region.

The estimated $217 million Innovate Mound construction project to rebuild about nine miles of Mound Road from Interstate 696 to Hall Road in Warren and Sterling Heights, will be done this month. Hackel said it will open just before Christmas. The project began in August 2021.

Hackel also said the county has a "passion for pets" and wants to update its outdated animal shelter.

The new animal shelter, at an estimated cost of $16.5 million, is listed in the county's 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Plan. It's tentatively scheduled for 2025 using about $13.5 million in donations from nonprofits and $3 million from the general fund, according to the plan. The plan includes $750,000 next year for the design.

Hackel also pointed out a few key metrics about the county to show why people continue to make their home in Macomb:

Close to 100,000 foreign-born population and 25% of residents identifying as minorities

More than 2,400 new homes built during the last two years, with home values rising.

More than 460,000 residents in the workforce and a 3.9% unemployment rate.

More than 60% of the population over age 25 with some form of post-secondary education, degree or certification.

Average earnings up 15% over the past five years.

County has a balanced budget, healthy fund balance and AA+ bond rating.

The full address is available on the Make Macomb Your Home YouTube channel or www.macombgov.org/2023-state-macomb-county.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel touts plans at annual address