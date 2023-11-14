Executive Officer Reportedly Dies by Suicide on Navy Combat Ship

The former executive officer of the Littoral Combat Ship USS Marinette died by suicide last month when the ship was stationed in Cleveland, Ohio, USNI News reported. Cmdr. Jonathan Michael Volkle, 44, died while aboard the vessel on Oct. 27, according to his obituary. Volkle’s death is still being investigated, but two officials told the news outlet that initial findings showed he died by suicide. U.S. Surface Force Atlantic issued a statement on Tuesday, writing, “Our thoughts go out to the Volkle’s family during this incredibly difficult period, and we would ask their privacy be respected. Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 2 is providing chaplain and mental health support to the ship’s crew.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

