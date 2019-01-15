This Executive Thinks the Housing Market Swoon Is Overblown

The U.S. housing market took a dramatic turn in 2018. At the beginning of the year, homes were selling at a torrid pace and the market could barely keep up. By the end, though, a combination of low inventories, high prices, and rising interest rates started to eat away at the housing boom. It all came to a head this past quarter, as several homebuilders have reported a slowdown in new orders.

As bad as this all sounds in the short term, Lennar's (NYSE: LEN) (NYSE: LEN-B) management seems to think the outlook for the industry is still incredibly strong. Is this a case of a management team that's painting its industry in the most flattering colors possible? Or is management seeing something the rest of the market isn't? Let's consider what Lennar Executive Chairman Stuart Miller said on the company's most recent conference call.

Taking measure of the housing market

Homebuilders have been sending out some mixed signals on the housing market recently. On one hand, you have earnings reports from Lennar and KB Home (NYSE: KBH) that show a noticeable decline in orders. On the other, though, you have LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) reporting record closings for December and the fourth quarter, as well as guiding for double-digit growth in 2019. These clashing reports don't exactly bring clarity to the state of the housing market.

On Lennar's fourth-quarter earnings conference call, Miller's comments helped explain why these companies could be heading in different directions:

Over the past quarter, market data has clearly indicated that the housing market and recovery has decelerated and seems to indicate a continued slower market ahead. Generally speaking, the increases in new and existing home prices over the past years together with the rapid increase in interest rates, have caused a pause in the housing market and precipitated some price compression. Additionally, labor shortages, trade-driven material price increases, and limited approved land availability have maintained upward pressure on cost. With recent pressure on both volume and margin, many have become concerned that the housing market has completely stalled. We still do not agree. As rates have started to ease, we have seen traffic pick up. Therefore, we continue to believe the market has taken a natural pause. It will adjust and recalibrate, and demand driven by fundamental economic strength will resume.

What Miller is saying in a roundabout way is that it and some of its peers got caught with too many higher-priced homes. When mortgage rates rise, the customer's buying power declines. While it wasn't immediately evident in Lennar's sales results because of recent acquisitions, management did note that sales slowed down the most in higher-priced markets in California. Similarly, KB Home's West Coast sales were largely responsible for the year-over-year sales decline.

LGI Homes' sales weren't as affected by these issues, because its average price point is considerably lower than those of both Lennar and KB Home. With its average selling prices close to $100,000 lower than those of most other homebuilders, it's likely that potential buyers put off by Lennar's and KB Home's price points turned to LGI.