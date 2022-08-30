The Executive Vice Chairman of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), William Livek, Just Bought 15% More Shares

Those following along with comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by William Livek, Executive Vice Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking US$732k on stock at an average price of US$2.09. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 15%.

comScore Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Executive Vice Chairman William Livek was not the only time they bought comScore shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$1.93 per share in a US$1.2m purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$2.16. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$3.0m for 1.40m shares. But insiders sold 16.92k shares worth US$28k. Overall, comScore insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$2.17 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that comScore insiders own 5.1% of the company, worth about US$10m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About comScore Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest comScore insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of comScore.

