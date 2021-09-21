Executive Vice President of Strategy Jason VanWees Just Bought 3.8% More Shares In Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

2 min read
Those following along with Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Jason VanWees, Executive Vice President of Strategy of the company, who spent a stonking US$639k on stock at an average price of US$426. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 3.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Teledyne Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought US$3.7m worth of shares at a price of US$369 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$419. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Teledyne Technologies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Teledyne Technologies insiders own 1.3% of the company, currently worth about US$259m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Teledyne Technologies Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Teledyne Technologies. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Teledyne Technologies (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

