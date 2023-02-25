The Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM), Navindra Dyal, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) should definitely note that the Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer, Navindra Dyal, recently paid CA$8.30 per share to buy CA$199k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dundee Precious Metals

Notably, that recent purchase by Navindra Dyal is the biggest insider purchase of Dundee Precious Metals shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$8.31 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Dundee Precious Metals insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Dundee Precious Metals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about CA$5.05. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Dundee Precious Metals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Dundee Precious Metals insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about CA$3.2m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Dundee Precious Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Dundee Precious Metals insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dundee Precious Metals. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Dundee Precious Metals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

