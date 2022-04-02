The Executive VP of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN), Lawrence Clarfield, Just Bought 60% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Potential Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive VP, Lawrence Clarfield, recently bought CA$350k worth of stock, paying CA$95.98 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 60%.

View our latest analysis for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Lawrence Clarfield is the biggest insider purchase of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$97.60. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own about CA$17m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and we suggest you have a look.

Of course Granite Real Estate Investment Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Travis Steele, Xavier head coach for past four seasons, named Miami RedHawks' head coach

    Long-time rivals Xavier and Miami University met once during Travis Steele's four seasons as XU's head coach, with the Muskies winning 82-55 in 2018.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The broader market rally has given shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) a big shot in the arm. Let's look at the reasons why Meta, Marvell, and Nvidia are worth buying right now. Meta Platforms stock is trading at just 16 times trailing earnings and 5.4 times sales despite rallying impressively over the past few days.

  • Teachers are in demand in Texas. Here's what you need to know to be a teacher in El Paso

    El Paso's largest school districts have a lot of open positions, particularly for teachers. Here's what you need to know to be a teacher in El Paso.

  • Hip-Hop At The Grammys: 40 Memorable Red Carpet Moments

    Each year, rappers and their style choices have taken over the event's step and repeat.

  • This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    Adopting a long-term mindset, while focusing on the fundamentals, will benefit investors in this situation.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    Meanwhile, the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index is down 35%, signaling less fear in the stock market. Investors who are concerned about volatility picking back up and are interested in safe stocks that generate passive income have come to the right place. Investing in equal parts Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Clorox (NYSE: CLX) stocks gives an investor an average dividend yield of 3.9% and exposure to the energy sector, the consumer discretionary sector, and the consumer staples sector.

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 5 Stocks. Joel Greenblatt, the chief of Gotham Asset Management, has had a storied career in the […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

    This is one of the most widely used platforms in the U.S., but its stock has yet to find much traction.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • So, your stock portfolio is down 5% this year? Congratulations, you’re an investing genius

    It was the worst quarter for stocks since Q1 2020.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • Housing Market Faces a World of Pain

    Several ominous signs face the housing market. First, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage soared to a three-year high of 4.67% in the week ended March 31, according to housing agency Freddie Mac. The 10-year Treasury yield has climbed 91 basis points so far this year to 2.42%.

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.