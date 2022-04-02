The Executive VP of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN), Lawrence Clarfield, Just Bought 60% More Shares

Potential Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive VP, Lawrence Clarfield, recently bought CA$350k worth of stock, paying CA$95.98 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 60%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Lawrence Clarfield is the biggest insider purchase of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$97.60. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own about CA$17m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

