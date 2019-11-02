Executive VP & Head of Global Technologies Business Unit HID Global Is The Executive VP & Head of Global Technologies Business Unit HID Global of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (STO:ASSA B) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (STO:ASSA B) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Head of Global Technologies Business Unit HID Global, Stefan Widing, recently divested kr3.1m worth of shares in the company, at an average price of kr231 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

ASSA ABLOY Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Stefan Widing was the biggest sale of ASSA ABLOY shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of kr233. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 100% of Stefan Widing's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid kr12m for 61540 shares. On the other hand they divested 34122 shares, for kr7.6m. In total, ASSA ABLOY insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that ASSA ABLOY insiders own 0.02% of the company, worth about kr48m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ASSA ABLOY Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in ASSA ABLOY, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

