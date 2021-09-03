An executive at Yale’s medical school is accused of stealing and reselling millions of dollars of computer equipment

Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
·3 min read

An emergency department manager at Yale’s University’s school of medicine turned herself into authorities Friday and was accused of stealing millions of dollar from the school by purchasing as much as $30 million in computer hardware through school accounts and secretly reselling it for her own profit.

FBI accountants and investigators were still working as Jamie Petrone-Codrington was arrested to determine how long the scheme has been operating and how much it cost the school.

Petrone-Codrington, 41, of Naugatuck, has worked for the Yale University School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine since 2008, most recently as director of finance and administration. She was authorized to purchase computer electronics for the school without approval as long as the purchase amounts were below $10,000. At least as early as 2013, she is accused of ordering, or instructing her employees to place large orders, for equipment and then arranging for its sale to an out-of-state business authorities would not identify.

Yale reported the thefts to federal prosecutors and FBI agents opened an investigation on Aug. 25. The following day, Petrone-Codrington gave authorities what they describe as a voluntary statement in which she reportedly admitted devising the scheme and and stealing from the school “for several years, possibly as many as ten years.”

Petrone-Codrington reportedly told FBI agents that “approximately 90%” of her computer-related purchases were fraudulent.

She was charged with fraud and money laundering offenses and later released on a $1 million bond.

An FBI affidavit unsealed Friday said Petrone-Codrington arranged for years to order computer hardware in lots valued as less than $10,000 to avoid the need to obtain prior approval by higher ups in the school’s purchasing operation. Purchase records reviewed so far, according to the affidavit, show she drafted thousands of purchase orders for sums less than $10,000, but valued collectively at about $30 million.

Over the last eight months alone, FBI investigators suspect Petrone-Codrington ordered millions of dollars of equipment - 8,000 iPads and Surface Pro tablets since January and $2.1 million in other sorts of computer between late May and mid-August. FBI accounts have yet to determine what portion, if any, of the orders since January was legitimate.

The affidavit asserts that on the Surface Pro purchase, Yale records show that Petrone-Codrington instructed an employee to prepare documentation on May 26 for an order of 100 of the computer tablets. The employee prepared 12 purchase orders for 8 Surface Pros each, at $9,102.56 per order, and one purchase order for 4 Surface Pros, worth $4,551.28.

On May 27, Petrone-Codrington’s out-of-state business customer mailed her FedEx shipping labels addressed to the customer’s New York location. The same day, the out-of-state business wired $71,800 to an account controlled by Petrone-Codrington, according to the FBI affidavit.

Petrone-Codrington is charged with mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering which carry maximum penalties of 20 years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Newsom calls GOP rivals 'anti-vax,' but are they?

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made his leadership during the pandemic a centerpiece of his campaign to keep his job, warning in life-and-death terms that his Republican rivals in the recall election are anti-vaccine crusaders who would expose people to a new wave of COVID risks. The recall election that culminates Sept. 14 was largely was driven by frustration with Newsom's sweeping coronavirus orders that closed schools and businesses and, in turn, cost millions of jobs. In a television ad this week, the first-term Democrat's campaign plastered his Republican rivals with the label “anti-vax.”

  • As COVID surges, more Florida school districts revolt against governor's mask ban

    In a scene replayed across the United States, angry parents and activists streamed into a meeting of the Florida's Lake County school board on Thursday where it considered whether to mandate mask-wearing for students and staff due to COVID. The proposal would require staff and students to wear masks for 14 days at schools with COVID positivity rates at or above 5%.

  • Exclusive-Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails -source

    Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners. In the weeks since the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan from a U.S.-backed government, reports have highlighted how biometric https://theintercept.com/2021/08/17/afghanistan-taliban-military-biometrics and Afghan payroll https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/08/30/1033941/afghanistan-biometric-databases-us-military-40-data-points databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies. In a statement on Friday, Alphabet Inc's Google stopped short of confirming that Afghan government accounts were being locked down, saying that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and "taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts."

  • Same suspect likely responsible for 4 break-ins, sexual assault since March, CMPD says

    The incidents happened at apartments in southwest Charlotte, police say.

  • Becoming the director of a Marvel movie still didn't help Nia DaCosta pay off all her student-loan debt

    Nia DaCosta directed "The Marvels" and "Candyman," which was the first movie directed by a Black woman to premiere at the top of the box office.

  • Turns Out Prince Harry and Prince William Still "Aren't Talking That Much"

    Despite reports, they're barely in communication.

  • 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu said Benedict Cumberbatch welcomed him into the MCU like a 'supportive but sexy father'

    Liu, who was unveiled as Shang-Chi at San Diego Comic Con, said he took a photo and felt the "warm ... feeling of Benedict Cumberbatch's hand."

  • Gunman holding a baby shoots at three women during road rage clash, Ohio police say

    A 54-year-old woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the road rage shooting, police said.

  • Man who shot at cops in unrest over Floyd death is acquitted

    A man charged with attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police officers in the chaotic protests that followed George Floyd’s death has been acquitted of all charges against him. Jaleel Stallings argued self-defense during his July trial, testifying that he fired at the unmarked white van after he was struck in the chest with what turned out to be a nonlethal rubber bullet fired by police. Stallings, 29, testified that he thought he was being attacked by civilians, had been struck by a bullet and was potentially bleeding out, his attorney, Eric Rice, told The Associated Press on Friday.

  • Woman caught on camera knocking over California fruit stand alleges she’s the victim and ‘almost lost my life’

    Sandra Quinonez reported she was attacked by a woman who refused to move a car before video captured the woman destroying the fruit stand. Ariana Belvine claims Quinonez’s daughter intentionally hit her car and said allegations she brandished a weapon were lies.

  • Freed from prison, Mississippi man sues district attorney

    A Mississippi man freed after nearly 23 years in prison filed a lawsuit Friday against the district attorney who prosecuted him six times in the killings of four people at a small-town furniture store. Curtis Flowers was released in December 2019, about six months after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the conviction and death sentence from his sixth trial, which took place in 2010. Justices said prosecutors showed an unconstitutional pattern of excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is Black.

  • Twin baby boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

    Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina day care center Wednesday. Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood. Watch part of Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford's press conference here.

  • Court cuts loose woman accused of passing gas, threatening man with knife

    A Florida woman accused of letting one rip has been cut loose. In 2018, Shanetta Yvette Wilson was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on John Walker when he complained about her flatulence in a Broward County Dollar General Store. Her case was finally dismissed this week on account of Walker’s alleged refusal to be deposed, despite being subpoenaed. The Smoking Gun reports the ...

  • Former DA indicted after allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    Jacquelyn Lee Johnson is accused of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer in her handling of the case, the Georgia attorney general announced.

  • What We Know About Matthew Taylor Coleman––The Q-Anon Believer Who Killed His Kids

    Content warning: child harm Matthew Taylor Coleman was a normal guy. Born in Santa Barbara in 1981, his mother was an artist, and his dad owned a small business. He learned to love the ocean early, and spent his time as a kid sailing, surfing, and spearfishing off the California coast. He earned a BA []

  • Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video

    A man is charged in an attack on and robbery of two men in River North last weekend which was caught on video

  • Horn-iest Jan. 6 Rioter Cuts a Deal With the Feds

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters​​The “QAnon Shaman”—who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—has cut a plea deal with the fedsJacob Chansley, 33, was arrested three days after the riots and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has made headlines for his multiple attempts to get out

  • Chicago police lieutenant facing criminal charges for allegedly shoving flashlight between teen’s buttocks during arrest

    CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago police supervisor is the third city cop this week to be arrested on allegations that he used excessive force in an on-duty incident, authorities said Thursday, accusing him of shoving a flashlight between a clothed teen’s buttocks in February. Lt. Wilfredo Roman, a Chicago cop since June 2000, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, both ...

  • Leaked Audio Confession Blows Lid Off Mystery of Haiti’s Murdered President

    Joseph Odelyn/APLet’s say that you’re a foreign mercenary. And that you and some of your best buds, who are also foreign mercenaries, have just shot to death the leader of an island nation, the inhabitants of which are now likely to be more than a little vexed with you. And let’s further say that there’s an escape plan already set up that would see you out of the dead president’s home and safely on your way.What do you think you would do next?Well, if you were one of the Colombian mercenaries wh

  • Indecent exposure charges filed against trans woman over L.A. spa incident

    Prosecutors have filed charges against a transgender woman at the center of a viral video that sparked violent protests outside a Westlake spa.