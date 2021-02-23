Executives with Pfizer, Moderna say they're ramping up vaccine supplies

Tim Stelloh

Executives with Pfizer and Moderna said the companies are ramping up their supply of coronavirus vaccines, with shipments expected to double and possibly triple in the coming weeks, according to congressional testimony released Monday.

In a prepared statement to be made before a House subcommittee Tuesday, John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer, is expected to say the company plans to increase its delivery capacity of 4 million to 5 million doses a week to more than 13 million by mid-March.

Moderna expects to double its monthly delivery capacity to 40 million doses by April, according to Dr. Stephen Hoge, the company's president. Moderna has so far delivered 45 million doses, Hoge's testimony says.

Young attributed the increased supply to "significant investments" Pfizer made in several manufacturing sites and other improvements.

The U.S. surpassed 500,000 coronavirus deaths, and questions about equity in vaccine distribution persist. The Biden administration said this month that it was ramping up supplies to low-income communities and people of color who have been hit hard by the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccines, which use mRNA and are more than 90 percent effective after two doses, last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Why get COVID-19 vaccination if you still have to wear a mask? It beats getting sick, health experts say.

    Getting two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduces risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by about 95%, but not completely.

  • Pharmacists say 'heartbreaking' waste of Covid vaccines has a simple solution

    The FDA says leftover Covid-19 vaccine cannot be combined because neither Moderna's nor Pfizer's products contain preservatives to prevent contamination.

  • The COVID-19 vaccines are proving incredibly effective. Here's why experts are downplaying the success.

    Another study released Monday underscored the remarkable effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. Public health experts in Scotland examined data on all 5.4 million residents of Scotland, including the million-plus who had received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and found that getting the first dose reduced the risk of hospitalization by up to 85 percent and 94 percent, respectively, after four weeks — even as a new, more transmissible variant became dominant. The Scottish study has not yet been peer-reviewed, but it matches findings from Israel and elsewhere that in the real world, the COVID-19 vaccines are proving incredibly good at preventing serious infections, hospitalization, and death, apparently even transmission. Still, the message a lot of people hear about the vaccines, David Leonhardt argues in The New York Times, is that "the coronavirus vaccines aren't 100 percent effective. Vaccinated people may still be contagious. And the virus variants may make everything worse. ... The vaccine is not a get-out-of-COVID-free card!" That type of "vaccine alarmism" is grounded in technical truths but "fundamentally misleading," Leonhardt writes, and it's feeding the sizable share of Americans who say they would turn down a vaccine "partly because it sounds so ineffectual." So what's getting lost in translation? "Many academic experts — and, yes, journalists too — are instinctively skeptical and cautious," Leonhardt says. In their own lives, "many are getting shots as soon as they're offered one. They are urging their family and friends to do the same. But when they speak to a national audience, they deliver a message that comes off very differently. It is dominated by talk of risks, uncertainties, caveats, and possible problems." Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on CNN Sunday that "we will be approaching a degree of normality" in the fall, but the headlines note he also said it's "possible" people may still have to wear face masks in 2022. Public health experts do genuinely disagree about where we are in the pandemic and what lies ahead. But when it comes to the vaccines, there's broad agreement. All seven vaccines that have undergone large trials "appear to be 100 percent effective for serious complications," a group of prominent public health experts wrote in a USA Today op-ed last week. "The best thing you can do is get vaccinated as soon as you're able with whichever vaccine is available to you first." More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail timeDue to winter storm, IRS gives Texans 2 extra months to file taxesMerrick Garland assures senators he'd resign as attorney general if asked to do something unethical

  • Modified COVID-19 vaccines may get nod from FDA without repeating full trials

    COVID-19 vaccines adapted for new coronavirus variants can receive authorization from the Food and Drug Administration without repeating full clinical trials.

  • The coronavirus variant found in South Africa has been detected in a New York resident for the first time. 10 states have reported cases so far.

    After the variant found in South Africa was detected, Gov. Cuomo said precautions to stop the spread of the virus were now "more important than ever."

  • Fauci: Vaccinated people shouldn't dine indoors or go to the theater quite yet

    As more people get vaccinated, and cases drop further, it may become safe to do things indoors with crowds again.

  • Schools must give students standardized tests this year, Biden administration says

    The U.S. Department of Education said Monday it will require schools to give students standardized tests this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • States are lifting COVID-19 mask mandates, but with the pace of vaccinations and spread of variants, experts say it's too soon

    While experts told Insider some restrictions could be eased as case numbers decrease, they agreed masks should be the last to go.

  • Trump made $1.6 billion while president, according to financial disclosures, but left office less wealthy than before

    The former president made lots of money while in the White House but still left office less wealthy than when he was elected.

  • 'It's life and death': Non-English speakers struggle to get COVID-19 vaccine across US

    Language and cultural barriers have made it difficult for many immigrant communities to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 'Real-world' UK data shows 70% decline in COVID infections after first Pfizer shot

    England's coronavirus vaccine campaign is significantly reducing cases of COVID-19, with a drop of around 70% in infections among healthcare workers who have had a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, British health officials said on Monday. Data analysed by Public Health England (PHE) showed the Pfizer provided high levels of protection against infection and symptomatic disease from a single dose, and that hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 will be reduced by more 75% in elderly people who have had a first dose. "Overall, we're seeing a really strong effect to reducing any infection, asymptomatic and symptomatic," PHE's strategic response director Susan Hopkins told a media briefing.

  • U.S. COVID-19 deaths fall for third week as cases see steep drop

    The positive trends come as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic hit 500,000, though health experts have warned about a possible resurgence in cases due to new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus. Excluding a backlog of deaths reported by Ohio in the prior week, deaths on an adjusted basis fell 17%. The country reported more than 491,000 new cases last week, but that was down 23% from the previous seven days.

  • Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Her Year and a Half Inside a "Psychiatric Ward" at 13

    Drew Barrymore opened up to Howard Stern about her mother admitting her to a psychiatric ward when she was only 13 years old. See what the actress learned during the experience here.

  • Is It OK to Delay Your Second Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine? Here’s What Doctors Say

    Thankfully, you have a bit of wiggle room if your appointment gets canceled.

  • China’s New Outbreaks of Pig Diseases Spark Doubts Over Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s farm ministry is touting a complete recovery in pig numbers from the ravages of African swine fever by the middle of the year. Fresh outbreaks of the virus and other lethal pig diseases could pose risks to that outlook.A resurgence of swine fever cases in colder northern provinces prompted farmers to slaughter more of their breeding sows before the Lunar New Year, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group. Pork is China’s favorite meat and consumption typically booms over the holiday period.Other viruses, such as foot-and-mouth disease and porcine epidemic diarrhea, have also taken their toll in outbreaks exacerbated by a harsher-than-usual winter, said Lin. “The recovery of hog herds in some regions could be delayed, particularly in Shandong and parts of Henan and Hebei,” he said.It means that as much as 15% of the national hog herd may have been lost to disease over the winter, and its full rehabilitation to pre-swine fever levels is more likely by the second-half of 2022. said Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. The outbreaks have included new variants of swine fever that have proved less easy to detect and harder to control, he said.Stabilizing the pig population and reducing market volatility had been a high priority for policy makers ever since swine fever descended on China’s hog herd, the world’s largest, in 2018. There’s no officially sanctioned vaccine and the epidemic caused the number of pigs to nearly halve, spurring a spike in pork imports and prices.Global agricultural markets have been roiled further in recent months by the government’s drive to deliver a rapid recovery in numbers, which has led to massive shortages of feed grains and emptied silos as far afield as North America.China’s hog population had returned to 90% of its normal levels by the end of November, according to the agriculture ministry. The ministry didn’t respond to a fax seeking comment on its latest forecasts.Efforts to speed up the release of imported meat held at ports and in cold storage, estimated at about 1 million tons, should help keep a lid on pork prices, said Bric’s Lin. Live hog futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, meanwhile, hit their highest close on Monday since the contract debuted last month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Michael Che's 'SNL' joke about Israeli vaccinations sparked a debate about anti-Semitism

    Several Jewish advocacy groups have called on Michael Che and 'Saturday Night Live' to apologize for the 'Weekend Update' joke.

  • Jackson Health says these 13 medical conditions make you eligible for a COVID vaccine

    Starting Tuesday, anyone 55 to 64 with one of 13 medical conditions can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network.

  • Meghan McCain: Replace Dr. Fauci With Someone Who ‘Understands Science’

    The View/ABCMeghan McCain, who may have been reading too many Ben Shapiro tweets Monday morning, embarked on one of her signature rants during which she both complained about not getting a COVID-19 vaccine yet—despite her position as a co-host of very important daytime talk show The View—and called on President Joe Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci and replace him with someone who actually “does understand science.”She began by sharing a clip of Fauci on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend resisting Dana Bash’s plea to give concrete advice to vaccinated grandparents about how to visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. “There will be recommendations coming out. I don’t want to be making a recommendation now on public TV,” he said. “I would want to sit down with the team and take a look at that.”“So I was very frustrated when I saw this clip,” McCain said, explaining she has “respect” for the pandemic that has now taken more than half a million American lives and doesn’t mean to “downplay” the tragedy. “That being said, next week it will be a year since we left the studio and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been,” she continued. “And the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.”“It's terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging,” she said, comparing the U.S. response to a billboard from Israel she saw online—“Get a shot, take a shot”—that promised people they could go to bars with their friends after getting vaccinated.Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Go at It Over American ‘Enemy’ Ted Cruz“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” the 36-year-old pundit said. “I want to get it. If you call me at three o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”“I want to be responsible and obviously wait my turn,” she continued, “but this rollout has been a disaster. And I understand President Trump can take much of the blame, but now we’re in the Biden administration and I, for one, would like something to look forward to and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there’s already a lot of people not getting it.“So I’m over Dr. Fauci,” McCain declared. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully.”It’s one thing to criticize the Biden administration’s messaging around vaccines, but for McCain to suggest that Fauci doesn’t “understand science” was clearly beyond the pale for moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who talked over her co-host and threw to commercial as she explained, “I know what I’m saying is controversial, I really do. But I’m not a phony and I’m not going to come on air and say something different than what I’m saying privately.”Comedian Colin Quinn: Why I’m ‘Actually Glad’ I Got COVIDRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince William Gives an Update on Prince Philip

    The 99-year-old royal was admitted to the hospital last week "after feeling unwell."

  • U.S. arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief El Chapo on drug charges

    The wife of Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested and charged in the United States on Monday with helping her husband continue to run his drug trafficking cartel while he was behind bars. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband's high-profile U.S. trial two years ago where he was convicted of trafficking tons of drugs into the United States, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia. Her arrest is the highest profile U.S. capture of a Mexican on drug charges since former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos was detained in October, and experts said it indicated a deterioration in bilateral security relations.