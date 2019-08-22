Exel Industries Société Anonyme (EPA:EXE) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Exel Industries Société Anonyme (EPA:EXE) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Exel Industries Société Anonyme Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Exel Industries Société Anonyme had €202.8m in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has €48.8m in cash leading to net debt of about €154.0m.

How Strong Is Exel Industries Société Anonyme's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Exel Industries Société Anonyme had liabilities of €326.2m due within a year, and liabilities of €107.5m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €48.8m and €194.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €190.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €299.9m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Exel Industries Société Anonyme's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that Exel Industries Société Anonyme's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.2), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 14.8 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. The bad news is that Exel Industries Société Anonyme saw its EBIT decline by 14% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Exel Industries Société Anonyme's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.