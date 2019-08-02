Is Exel Industries Société Anonyme (EPA:EXE) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we are going to look at Exel Industries Société Anonyme (EPA:EXE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Exel Industries Société Anonyme:

0.12 = €56m ÷ (€790m - €326m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Exel Industries Société Anonyme has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Exel Industries Société Anonyme Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Exel Industries Société Anonyme's ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Machinery industry. Regardless of where Exel Industries Société Anonyme sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Exel Industries Société Anonyme's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTPA:EXE Past Revenue and Net Income, August 2nd 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Exel Industries Société Anonyme's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Exel Industries Société Anonyme has total assets of €790m and current liabilities of €326m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 41% of its total assets. Exel Industries Société Anonyme has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Exel Industries Société Anonyme's ROCE