Exela Amends Existing Securitization Facility & Reduces 2023 Debt Maturities

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Exela Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) reported that its subsidiaries had obtained $51 million of new funding from B. Riley Commercial Capital, LLC (BRCC) and an affiliate of BRCC.

  • The funding was made via an amendment of Exela's existing $150 million PNC securitization facility to permit the addition of $35 million of junior secured financing, a separate sale of receivables, and an increase in availability under a revolving line of credit.

  • The new securitization facility matures in June 2025 and bears interest at a per annum rate of one-month Term SOFR plus 7.5%.

  • These financings provided an additional $51 million of funding in February, with an additional $4 million available, subject to specific financial measurements.

  • In connection with these transactions, a subsidiary of Exela prepaid $29 million of its existing BRCC term loan, reducing the outstanding term loan balance to approximately $15 million.

  • Exela plans to use incremental liquidity for general corporate purposes, debt obligations, and transaction expenses.

  • Exela also purchased $13.4 million of 2023 unsecured Notes per its previously announced capital deployment strategy.

  • Combined with the $29 million reduction of the BRCC term loan, the prepayment and purchase reduced 2023 maturities on a consolidated basis by $42.4 million.

  • Price Action: XELA shares traded higher by 23.5% at $0.0599 on the last check Thursday.

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.