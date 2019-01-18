Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exelixis (EXEL) closed at $22.60, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day.

Exelixis (EXEL) closed at $22.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 24.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EXEL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2019. On that day, EXEL is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 108.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $195.01 million, up 62.41% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EXEL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. EXEL is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note EXEL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.94.

We can also see that EXEL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



