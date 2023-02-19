Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.36

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of March to $0.36. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.3%.

See our latest analysis for Exelon

Exelon's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Exelon's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 31.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 52%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $2.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.44. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.7% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Exelon's EPS has fallen by approximately 12% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Exelon's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Exelon is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Exelon is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Exelon (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s dive into the details and find out wh

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy Right Now

    The challenge for retirees, though, is finding the right dividend stocks. The search can be daunting, especially considering that more than 4,300 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. Here are three great dividend stocks for retirees to buy right now.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Analysts Say, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that the EV market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from battery manufa

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    If you like dividends, then this trio of stocks should be on your wish list so you can pick them up when they're cheap.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now Before They Start Soaring Again

    After falling 73% and 38% from their previous peaks, these beaten-down growth stocks are trading at sensible valuations.

  • Earnings Update: Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ), who've watched their investment drop 16% to US$53.33 in...

  • 13 Most Undervalued Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 most undervalued penny stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors rejoiced a strange optimism last month as growth stocks and cryptocurrencies rallied, mostly driven […]

  • This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Down 94%, but It's Mounting a Comeback

    Upstart just reported its financial results for 2022, and there were some positive signs that the worst is behind it.

  • Adani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red Flags

    (Bloomberg) -- Financing arrangements across the Adani Group conglomerate have sent a fresh chill through ESG markets as investors wake up to a new risk.Most Read from BloombergNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USBlinken Rebukes China’s Top Diplomat on Balloon, UkraineWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketThe Collapse of the UK Housing Market May Be ComingDeSantis Is Trying to Turn Trump’s Biggest Win Into a LiabilityNorway’s largest pension fund, KLP, recently dumped its entire

  • Growth Stocks: 2 Top Stocks to Buy, 1 to Sell Right Now

    Two innovators with strong and growing advantages, and one that's becoming increasingly just a commodity.

  • Near 10-Year Lows: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Turn Things Around

    In 2022, numerous reputable companies were unable to offset the impact of inflation on their businesses, and their share prices plunged. 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) have both been doing business for more than 120 years, but their recent issues have pushed their stock prices down to around their 10-year lows. Meanwhile, Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is one of the largest regulated electric utilities in the U.S., and it too has seen its stock price plunge to close to its 10-year low.

  • Adani Shock for $3.1 Trillion India Stock Market Is Ebbing Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are fast emerging that investors in Indian stocks are moving beyond the Adani Group’s woes. Local money managers are bullish on the outlook for the year ahead and overseas funds are starting to trickle back into the $3.1 trillion equity market.Most Read from BloombergNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USBlinken Rebukes China’s Top Diplomat on Balloon, UkraineWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketThe Collapse of the UK Housing Market May Be ComingDeSantis Is T

  • CSX Boosts Investors' Wealth, Offers 10% Dividend Hike

    CSX has a solid dividend growth record over the past five years.

  • Daniel Schulman Is The President of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) And They Just Picked Up 7.1% More Shares

    PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President...

  • 3 Top Dividend Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    Some of the world's most successful hedge fund managers are making big bets on these dividend payers.

  • Boeing offers CEO $5.3 million incentive to stay through recovery

    (Reuters) -Boeing on Friday awarded Chief Executive Dave Calhoun an incentive worth approximately $5.29 million to induce him to stay throughout the company's recovery from the twin crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and two deadly 737 MAX crashes that led to the fleet’s grounding. Boeing's board of directors on Feb. 16 approved giving 25,000 in restricted stock units to Calhoun, which will vest in two installments on the first and second anniversary of the grant, according to regulatory filings by the company published on Friday. The move suggests Boeing's current board of directors may not seek to replace Calhoun with a new CEO until at least the mid 2020s, when the company is expected to return to pre-pandemic production rates.

  • ASML’s Big Bet on China Is Starting to Backfire Over Data Thefts

    (Bloomberg) -- In the 10 years that Peter Wennink has run ASML Holding NV, China has gone from a rounding error to the chip-technology company’s third-biggest market. After new revelations about data theft linked to the country, questions are now mounting over the risks associated with that growth.Most Read from BloombergNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USBlinken Rebukes China’s Top Diplomat on Balloon, UkraineWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketThe Collapse of the UK Housing

  • Meta just gave thousands of employees poor performance reviews that could clear the way for more layoffs during its ‘Year of Efficiency’

    Threat comes after 11,000 workers lost their jobs in November.

  • The Average 401(k) Fell By an Obscene Amount in 2022

    For investors, the year has also been roiled by both market anxiety and changes to retirement savings. At the same time, the number of account holders with broadly diversified portfolios rose to 79% by the end of the year.

  • I Want to Invest Passively. How Can I Create a Set-It-And-Forget-It Portfolio?

    Investing can be a complex and stressful endeavor. The idea of constant monitoring, rebalancing and stock picking can be overwhelming (not to mention costly, if done incorrectly), especially for those new to investing. But what if there were a way … Continue reading → The post How to Create a Set-It-And-Forget-It Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.