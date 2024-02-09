'Exemplary person' Aidan Bigonia is the Milwaukee Student of the Week

Aidan Bigonia, a tenth-grade student at Homestead High School in Mequon, is the Milwaukee Student of the Week for Feb. 9, 2024. Bigonia was nominated by Sally McComis, a study center aide at the high school, who said Bigonia "exemplifies what it is like to be an exemplary student, and an exemplary person."

Aidan Bigonia, a sophomore at Homestead High School in Mequon, received more than 40% of the votes for this week's Student of the Week poll.

Each week, high schools in the Milwaukee area nominate high schoolers who they think should be recognized for their unique talents, accomplishments and traits. The Journal Sentinel asks the public to vote on a shortlist of finalists each week via an online poll, then announces winners on Fridays.

Aidan Bigonia, Homestead High School, grade 10

Aidan received 7,071 votes, or 42% of the total 16,677 votes for the Student of the Week poll ending Feb. 8.

Aidan was nominated by Sally McComis, study center aide, who wrote:

"I would like to nominate Aidan Bigonia for various reasons. He is an excellent student; however, it is his character traits that shine the brightest. He is always respectful, kind, productive and helpful. He always takes a moment to greet me in the hallway, and ask how I am doing. He looks out for his friends. He manages to balance his school life with his extracurricular activities (currently he is in the musical 'Oklahoma!'). Aidan exemplifies what it is like to be an exemplary student, and an exemplary person."

