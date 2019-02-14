These New Exemptions Can Get You Your Biggest Refund This Tax Season

Taxes kind of suck. I mean, generally speaking, anything that requires you to dig through mountains of paperwork, crunch numbers, keep up to date with
changing tax law, and potentially cough up a bunch of money isn't exactly designed to be fun.
Whether you're planning to do your
taxes online or work with an accountant, it helps to know which deductions and exemptions you are entitled to, so you have a rough idea of how big of a refund you might get — or how much you could owe to Uncle Sam.
So we spoke to Brittany Turner, CPA, the founder of
Countless, a New York City–based accounting firm for creatives. Brittany compiled a list of ten tax credits and deductions to be aware of while heading into tax season this year.
And while taxes are complicated enough to begin with, thanks to Trump's
recent tax reforms, some of the deductions and exemptions we had come to count on have been nixed or altered. But fear not! Brittany is here to demystify all the new changes and help you get the biggest refund you can.
Ahead, Brittany's ten most important tax deductions and exemptions to keep in mind.
"This change affects everyone: Beginning with the 2018 tax year, claiming someone as a dependent no longer means getting an additional exemption.
"Before, the personal exemptions would reduce your taxable income by $4,150 each. But personal exemptions, even for yourself, no longer exist. Poof! Just like that, they’re gone.
"It’s a big deal, especially if you have dependents. To make up for these lost exemptions, the child tax credit was increased to $2,000, and you can also claim a $500 credit for dependents who are not your children.
"Exemptions may have been nixed, but the bright side is that there is now a
much larger standard deduction — $12,000 instead of the $6,350 from last year.
"Another win with the new standard deduction is the removal of income limits. Last year, you had to be earning $261,500 or less to qualify for the exemption. Now you can take advantage of this much larger standard deduction, regardless of how much you’re making.
"But make sure to check with your folks first! The full standard deduction is off the table if they're claiming you as a dependent on their return. Your parents can claim you until you’re 24 if you’re a full-time student and they provide at least 50% of your support."
"The biggest change for
freelancers and small businesses is the shiny new 20% pass-through deduction on qualified business income (or QBI). I won't get into the slumber-inducing specifics of how QBI is calculated (it’s fairly complex), but here’s the short-and-sweet version.
"Basically, if you're self-employed with a pass-through entity (sole proprietor, partnership, S-Corp) and your taxable income is less than $157,500 ($315,000 if married and filing jointly), you will likely get an extra 20% deduction on your qualified business income.
"If your income is above the threshold, the IRS will want to know what line of work you're in (they're kinda nosy like that), as there are limits in place for
specified service businesses. So if you’re a specified service, the deduction may be limited, but if not, you’re good to go.
"The other major change for freelancers and small business is meals and entertainment deductions. Entertainment deductions have gone by the wayside — goodbye court-side seats and concert tickets! And meals that used to qualify for a 100% deduction are now limited to 50%."
"If your state assesses income tax, you’re probably used to itemizing your deductions. Brace yourself, because the new limits on how much you can deduct on your federal return for the taxes paid to your state might sting a bit.
"From 2018, the maximum that you can deduct for your state and local, income and property taxes is $10,000. If you choose to file separately from your spouse, that number is reduced to $5,000.
"For comparison, in 2014 the average deduction for state and local taxes in New York was over $20,000. A lot of people are going to lose a lot of deductions with this new change. Eek!"
"When the new tax bill was first passed, many believed that there would no longer be a deduction for student-loan interest, which, to put it
lightly, would be a total catastrophe. Thankfully, this deduction didn’t go anywhere!
"Forty-four million Americans are working to pay down
$1.5 trillion dollars in student debt. And if you're one of those people, you can deduct the interest you pay on the loan each year (up to $2,500). Your loan company will provide you with form 1098-E, either by mail or online, letting you know exactly how much you paid in interest in 2018.
"You can also deduct interest on any loan in your name, even if mom and dad are helping you to pay down your debts. As long as they aren’t claiming you as a dependent, that is.
"Unfortunately, you won’t qualify for this deduction if you make more than $80,000 a year (single) or $160,000 (married, filing jointly)."
"In 2018, many itemized deductions vanished into thin air. This means no more writing off unreimbursed employee expenses, job-search costs, and tax-preparation fees.
"So if you’re working from home for your employer (not freelancing/self-employed) and used to write off your home-office expenses, you’ve lost that deduction. Same goes for work-related subscriptions and conferences that you've paid for. You'll now need to seek reimbursement from your employer instead.
"Again, this does not apply if you are self-employed or freelancing; you can still deduct your business expenses.
"On the plus side, the standard deduction has almost doubled, meaning you might even come out ahead — even without the extra miscellaneous deductions."
"Did you get hitched in 2018? Not only are you the proud owner of some fancy new monogrammed towels, but you might also qualify for a little somethin’ somethin’ from the U.S. government.
"Like some sort of exclusive married-people-only club, filing jointly opens up some deductions not available to singles, though it depends on your combined income level.
"Run the numbers both ways before deciding which way to file. If you're married, prep the tax return as a joint filing, then run an analysis (or have your tax pro do it) of what the tax due would be if you filed separate. Then you can see if filing separately would be a better choice for you.
"And if the joint versus separate feature isn’t available in
self-prepare programs like TurboTax, spend the extra time to prep each return separately to see which way is best for you. It's totally worth the extra work this year, and you don't have to pay anything to TurboTax until you file, so it's free to do. Trust."
"Still pursuing your first four years of college and attend at least half-time? You could qualify for the
American Opportunity Credit of $2,500 — up to $1,000 of which is refundable. Which means that even if you don’t owe any tax, you can still get a $1,000 refund! But just like everything else, there is a catch: To qualify for the maximum amount, you have to make less than $80,000 per year.
"Still working on a degree more than four years in? You could qualify for the
Lifetime Learning Credit. You can take advantage of this $2,000 credit for as many years as you need to (as long as you're making less than $56,000 per year)."
"Being an adult means doing adult-y things, like decluttering your kitchen drawers and
saving for your retirement. And the government wants to help by giving a tax deduction for the money you’re stashing away in your 401(k) or traditional IRA.
"For 2018, you can deduct up to $5,500 of your contribution to an IRA, as long as you have earned income and the company you work for doesn’t offer a retirement plan.
"If the company you work for
does offer a retirement plan, you can still open a traditional IRA on your own. You just might not be able to deduct the full amount (depending on your income levels).
"It’s not too late, either — you can make contributions to your traditional IRA up until tax day. Still haven't opened an account or made a contribution? You have
until April 15 to set it up and get the deduction."
"Volunteering your time may not be tax deductible, but giving money to your favorite charities (if you can spare the cash) will earn you a tax break.
"You can only claim your charitable deductions if they're itemized, though. With the standard deduction now at $12,000, you’d need
at least this much between all your itemized deductions (such as state and local taxes, mortgage interest, and charitable contributions) to be able to write off your charitable contributions.
"But even without a tax deduction, donating to a good cause is 100% worth it."
"Congrats on being a homeowner! In the past — between writing off the mortgage interest and the property taxes as itemized deductions — owning a home meant getting a
huge tax break.
"You used to be able to deduct interest on mortgages up to $1,000,000. But now, for homes purchased on or after December 15, 2017, the cap has been lowered to $750,000.
"And, like we mentioned in a previous slide, the maximum that can be deducted on all taxes paid to state and local entities is now only $10,000, so deducting all of your real estate taxes might be unlikely in certain states — looking at you, Jersey, with your high property taxes and good schools."
