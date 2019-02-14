These New Exemptions Can Get You Your Biggest Refund This Tax Season

Taxes kind of suck. I mean, generally speaking, anything that requires you to dig through mountains of paperwork, crunch numbers, keep up to date with changing tax law, and potentially cough up a bunch of money isn't exactly designed to be fun.

Whether you're planning to do your taxes online or work with an accountant, it helps to know which deductions and exemptions you are entitled to, so you have a rough idea of how big of a refund you might get — or how much you could owe to Uncle Sam.

So we spoke to Brittany Turner, CPA, the founder of Countless, a New York City–based accounting firm for creatives. Brittany compiled a list of ten tax credits and deductions to be aware of while heading into tax season this year.

And while taxes are complicated enough to begin with, thanks to Trump's recent tax reforms, some of the deductions and exemptions we had come to count on have been nixed or altered. But fear not! Brittany is here to demystify all the new changes and help you get the biggest refund you can.

Ahead, Brittany's ten most important tax deductions and exemptions to keep in mind.

"This change affects everyone: Beginning with the 2018 tax year, claiming someone as a dependent no longer means getting an additional exemption. "Before, the personal exemptions would reduce your taxable income by $4,150 each. But personal exemptions, even for yourself, no longer exist. Poof! Just like that, they’re gone. "It’s a big deal, especially if you have dependents. To make up for these lost exemptions, the child tax credit was increased to $2,000, and you can also claim a $500 credit for dependents who are not your children. "Exemptions may have been nixed, but the bright side is that there is now a much larger standard deduction — $12,000 instead of the $6,350 from last year. "Another win with the new standard deduction is the removal of income limits. Last year, you had to be earning $261,500 or less to qualify for the exemption. Now you can take advantage of this much larger standard deduction, regardless of how much you’re making. "But make sure to check with your folks first! The full standard deduction is off the table if they're claiming you as a dependent on their return. Your parents can claim you until you’re 24 if you’re a full-time student and they provide at least 50% of your support." More

"The biggest change for freelancers and small businesses is the shiny new 20% pass-through deduction on qualified business income (or QBI). I won't get into the slumber-inducing specifics of how QBI is calculated (it’s fairly complex), but here’s the short-and-sweet version. "Basically, if you're self-employed with a pass-through entity (sole proprietor, partnership, S-Corp) and your taxable income is less than $157,500 ($315,000 if married and filing jointly), you will likely get an extra 20% deduction on your qualified business income. "If your income is above the threshold, the IRS will want to know what line of work you're in (they're kinda nosy like that), as there are limits in place for specified service businesses. So if you’re a specified service, the deduction may be limited, but if not, you’re good to go. "The other major change for freelancers and small business is meals and entertainment deductions. Entertainment deductions have gone by the wayside — goodbye court-side seats and concert tickets! And meals that used to qualify for a 100% deduction are now limited to 50%." More

"If your state assesses income tax, you’re probably used to itemizing your deductions. Brace yourself, because the new limits on how much you can deduct on your federal return for the taxes paid to your state might sting a bit. "From 2018, the maximum that you can deduct for your state and local, income and property taxes is $10,000. If you choose to file separately from your spouse, that number is reduced to $5,000. "For comparison, in 2014 the average deduction for state and local taxes in New York was over $20,000. A lot of people are going to lose a lot of deductions with this new change. Eek!" More

"When the new tax bill was first passed, many believed that there would no longer be a deduction for student-loan interest, which, to put it lightly, would be a total catastrophe. Thankfully, this deduction didn’t go anywhere! "Forty-four million Americans are working to pay down $1.5 trillion dollars in student debt. And if you're one of those people, you can deduct the interest you pay on the loan each year (up to $2,500). Your loan company will provide you with form 1098-E, either by mail or online, letting you know exactly how much you paid in interest in 2018. "You can also deduct interest on any loan in your name, even if mom and dad are helping you to pay down your debts. As long as they aren’t claiming you as a dependent, that is. "Unfortunately, you won’t qualify for this deduction if you make more than $80,000 a year (single) or $160,000 (married, filing jointly)." More