Get an exercise bike for more than half off right now at Myx Fitness

Get a Myx Fitness bike for more than half off.

Exercise bikes are a craze right now, but the at-home workout machines can come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, if you've been itching to get a smart stationary bike but want to do it on a budget, you can pick one up right now at Myx Fitness for less than half price.

During this can't-miss deal, shoppers can take $250 off their purchase of an already-marked-down fitness bike when they enter promo code FALL250 at checkout. That means you can snag the Myx II bike for just $1,149—$1,431 off the full $2,580 list price when you use the discount code.

The Myx II has many of the same features as more expensive fitness bikes and, during the sale, you can pick up the top-tier exercise machine for 55% off. The reduced price also includes delivery, set-up and a 12-month warranty.

Score a top-tier exercise bike from Myx Fitness right now.

While we haven't tested the Myx II yet, we loved its predecessor, The Myx—in fact, it ranked as our best value pick for exercise bikes. The new Myx II is similar to the older Myx, but has an updated touchscreen, access to live workout classes and other new metrics, like a front-facing camera.

In testing, we were impressed with The Myx's clear display and 360-degree screen rotation—features that should also be consistent on the newer model. Overall, we found that the flagship Myx bike provided great opportunity for long-term fitness growth.

Unlike other stationary exercise bikes, the Myx II is outfitted with a Polar heart rate monitor and uses heart rate training, which requires you to stay in an elevated heart-rate zone for a certain amount of time—perfect for those who enjoy exercise routines like OrangeTheory.

In addition to tons of biking and non-cycling classes (like barre, pilates, yoga and HIIT), you can access live studio sessions on the Myx II through fitness apps like Openfit. If you're looking to do more strength training classes, consider the Myx II Plus, a bundled deal that includes the bike, a set of dumbbells, a 15-pound kettlebell and other fitness extras. During the sale, the bundled package rings up at $1,349 with the discount code, a total savings of $1,546.

If you're looking to step up your workout routine, this is a deal you don't want to miss. Just act fast—this sale won't be around for too much longer.

