Exercise of Over-allotment Option and End of the Stabilization Period

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citigroup Global Markets Inc. ("Citigroup"), in its capacity as Joint Global Coordinator, notifies that the stabilization period relating to Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)'s ("Calliditas" or the "Company") American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market has ended and no further stabilization transactions will be effected. The over-allotment option is partially exercised by Citigroup and Jefferies LLC on behalf of the underwriters, which means that 706,676 new common shares, represented by 353,338 ADSs, will be issued by the Company.

As announced by the Company in connection with the initial public offering on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, by way of an issuance of new common shares in the form of ADSs, each representing two (2) underlying new common shares of Calliditas, (the "U.S. Offering"), and a concurrent private placement of common shares to certain qualified investors in Europe and certain other jurisdictions outside of the United States (together with the U.S. Offering, the "Global Offering"), Citigroup may, acting as Joint Global Coordinator and stabilization manager, carry out transactions aimed at supporting the market price of the ADSs at levels above those which might otherwise prevail in the market.

Stabilization transactions have been possible to undertake on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, in the over-the-counter market or otherwise, at any time during the period starting on the day of pricing of the ADSs on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, June 4, 2020, and ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter. Citigroup has, however, not been obliged to undertake any stabilization and there was no assurance that stabilization would be undertaken. Undertaken stabilization has been possible to discontinue at any time without prior notice. In no event has transactions been effected at a price higher than the price in the U.S. Offering, i.e. USD 19.50. No stabilization measures have taken or will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The board of directors of the Company has granted Citigroup, Jefferies LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. (together the "Book Running Managers") an over-allotment option, which may be utilized in whole or in part for 30 days from the day of pricing of the ADSs on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, to issue up to 692,306 ADSs, representing 1,384,612 underlying common shares, corresponding to up to 15 percent of the total number of common shares in the Global Offering, at a price corresponding to the price in the U.S. Offering, to cover any over-allotment in connection with the Global Offering (the "Over-allotment option"). The Book Running Managers now notify that the Over-allotment option with respect to 353,338 ADSs, representing 706,676 common shares has been exercised. The Company will thereby be provided with additional gross proceeds of approximately USD 6,890,000, which means that the Company has been provided with in total approximately USD 96,890,000, corresponding to approximately SEK 902,666,000, in gross proceeds as a result of the Global Offering and the Over-allotment option. Immediately following registration of the new common shares issued pursuant to the Over-allotment option, the number of common shares and votes in the Company will amount to 49,161,584 and the number of issued ADSs will amount to 4,506,723.

Citigroup has, in its capacity as stabilization manager, on June 12 and June 24, 2020 notified in accordance with article 5(4) in the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 that stabilization measures have been undertaken, in accordance with Reg M, Rule 104 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on The Nasdaq Global Select Market as specified below. No stabilization measures have been undertaken since June 24, 2020. The contact person at Citigroup is Dean Poniros (tel: +1 212 723 6137, e-mail: dean.poniros@citi.com).

Stabilization information: Issuer: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Securities: American Depositary Shares (ISIN: US13124Q1067) Offering size: 692,306 ADSs, representing 1,384,612 underlying common shares Offer price: USD 19.50 Ticker: CALT Stabilization manager: Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

The stabilization period regarding the Global Offering has now ended and no further stabilization transactions will be effected. Specified below is a summary of the stabilization transactions which have been effected during the stabilization period in accordance with the press releases of June 12 and June 24, 2020, respectively. All transactions during the stabilization period have been effected on The Nasdaq Global Select Market and no stabilization transactions have been effected on other dates than those specified below.