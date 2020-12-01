Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 111,086 new ordinary shares

Better Collective A/S
Regulatory Release 44/2020

In the exercise window which opened on November 11, 2020 following Better Collective’s Q3 report and closed on November 26, 2020, 22 employees have informed the company that they wish to exercise in total 111,086 warrants under the 2017 warrant program.


The 2017 warrant program was established prior to the company’s IPO and the warrants were issued in 2017 and 2018. Reference is made to schedule 2 of the company’s articles of association for detailed terms of conditions of the warrants.
As of November 11, 2020, 715,708 warrants remain outstanding (excluding the warrants exercised following the Q3 report) under the 2017 warrant program, all with rights to subscribe for 1 ordinary share in Better Collective A/S against payment of an exercise price of DKK 12.962962 per warrant.


Today Better Collective’s board of directors resolved to carry out the capital increase related to the exercise of warrants.


The new shares will be issued through VP Securities under the Company's ordinary ISIN DK0060952240 and be listed and tradable on Nasdaq Stockholm following registration of the new share capital with the Danish Business Authority.
The new shares will entail a dilution of approximately 0.24 percent for existing shareholders of Better Collective A/S.


The total share capital of Better Collective A/S following the issue is nominally EUR 469,042.19 made up of 46,904,219 shares of each EUR 0.01.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844, e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Issuer Rules of Nasdaq Stockholm. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on December 1, 2020 at 8:45 am CET.



About Better Collective
Better Collective is a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

